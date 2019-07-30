In push to leave one union, UK’s Boris Johnson risks another

But when he braved the streets of Edinburgh to meet with Scotland’s first minister at her residence, a crowd met him with a chorus of jeers and boos.

He left by the back door.

If Johnson’s bumbling, upper-class persona goes down well in many parts of England, it tends to have the opposite effect in Scotland.

After all, in Johnson’s rush to leave the European Union — he has vowed a Brexit, deal or no deal, by Oct 31 — he has been accused of jeopardising the much older union that he leads: England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. Even before his trip to Edinburgh, his adversaries warned that he could become the last prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Nowhere have the warnings been more loudly heard than in Scotland, where a majority rejected leaving the EU in 2016; where a movement for Scottish independence from the United Kingdom goes back decades; and where the first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has called for a new referendum on leaving the United Kingdom, and is waiting to see whether Brexit brings that objective closer.

Johnson’s position is so uncertain in Scotland that he cannot even be sure of a meeting of minds with Ruth Davidson, his own Conservative Party’s Scottish leader.

An abrupt rupture with the EU could also destabilise the peace process in Northern Ireland, and talk of it has even stoked unfamiliar discussion about a united Ireland.

“The union that is the United Kingdom is in mortal danger — more imperiled now than it has ever been in its 312 years of existence,” Gordon Brown, the former Labour prime minister and a Scotsman, wrote in a recent article.

On Monday, on a visit to the Faslane naval base, Johnson did his best to defuse that risk, promising hundreds of millions of pounds for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and appealing for a renewal of “the ties that bind our United Kingdom.”

He also softened his tone over Brexit after days of news reports about ramped-up government preparations for an exit without an agreement.

When asked about statements by his Cabinet ally, Michael Gove, that a “no-deal” departure was the most likely outcome — comments that prompted a fall in the value of the pound sterling, which reached a 28-month low Monday — Johnson demurred.

“No, absolutely not,” he told reporters. “My assumption is that we can get a new deal. We’re aiming for a new deal.”

An economically damaging no-deal Brexit, forced on Scotland by the government in London, could be a gift to those campaigning for Scottish independence.

In Johnson, Scotland’s pro-independence first minister, Sturgeon, has something like a perfect pantomime villain — a walking, breathing (and often joking) reminder that decisions can be imposed on Scots by members of a remote elite, educated at expensive English schools and exclusive universities.

So toxic was Johnson’s image in Scotland that its Conservative lawmakers tried in vain to orchestrate a campaign to stop him from becoming prime minister.

In Northern Ireland, most voters also opposed Brexit. The effects of a no-deal exit could be more instant and dramatic there because the border with Ireland will be the United Kingdom’s only land frontier with the European Union.

If Britain leaves without an agreement, that could force the Irish government to introduce border controls. It could also reverse progress made under a Northern Ireland peace accord that helped relations between the divided communities by removing symbols of statehood.

Given the impasse in the internal politics of Northern Ireland, where the power-sharing executive is suspended, London might have to take over decision-making directly, again stirring sectarian sentiment.

On Monday, Michelle O’Neill, the leader of the party Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, accused Johnson of being “highly discourteous” by delaying his first contact with Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar.

Johnson is expected to visit Northern Ireland soon, and also to travel to Wales, where a majority of voters sided with the English in opting for Brexit.

But in Scotland Johnson faces a double challenge. Sturgeon, who argues that his hard-line Brexit stance is driving the country to “disaster,” wants to keep close economic ties with the European Union.

“The people of Scotland did not vote for this Tory government, they didn’t vote for this new prime minister, they didn’t vote for Brexit and they certainly didn’t vote for a catastrophic no-deal Brexit which Boris Johnson is now planning for,” Sturgeon said on Monday, before the meeting where Johnson was booed on arrival.

Yet there is also resistance from Davidson, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives under whom the Tories have undergone a revival.

Seen by the left of the Conservative Party as a potential future leader, Davidson has championed a more inclusive brand of conservatism. She opposed Brexit in the referendum and remained in the Scottish Parliament rather than seeking a seat in Westminster, ruling out any party leadership ambitions for the time being.

That has also made it impossible for Johnson to fire her, and on Sunday she said plainly that she could not support a no-deal withdrawal.

“When I was debating against the pro-Brexit side in 2016, I don’t remember anybody saying we should crash out of the EU with no arrangements in place to help maintain the vital trade that flows uninterrupted between Britain and the European Union,” Davidson wrote in The Scottish Mail on Sunday, a day before hosting Johnson.

Tensions with Johnson have been strained by his decision to fire from his Cabinet David Mundell, the former secretary of state for Scotland and an ally of Davidson.

Among some in Scotland there is a broader fear that Brexit has radicalised the Tories so much that their traditional commitment to the union — the party’s official title is the Conservative and Unionist Party — is waning.

Critics contend that Johnson is pandering to a type of English nationalism that values separation from the EU as a higher priority than England’s ties to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Brown, the former prime minister, pointed to a survey of Conservative Party activists in which “59% of its members said they were prepared to sacrifice the Union with Northern Ireland to secure the Brexit they want. Even more — 63% — would sacrifice the union with Scotland.”

However, others question whether even a no-deal Brexit, and the undoubted disruption it would entail, would push Scots to break up the United Kingdom.

A significant minority of Scottish voters supported Brexit. And a messy rupture with the EU might remind Scots of the big economic risk they would take were they to break away from the rest of the United Kingdom, their biggest market.

Scots would also have to confront tricky questions such as how to manage their own currency and whether to join the EU’s common currency, the euro.

According to the British government, London would have to agree to another Scottish independence referendum for it to have legal force.

One of Johnson’s arguments against holding a second referendum on Brexit is that it would set a precedent for repeating plebiscites, and make it harder to resist a redo of the 2014 Scottish independence vote. Scots voted against independence about 54%-46% that year.

© 2019 New York Times News Service