Dubai ruler’s wife seeks 'forced marriage protection order' in English court
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jul 2019 09:57 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 09:58 PM BdST
The wife of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has applied for a "forced marriage protection order" in England's High Court in relation to one of her two children.
Related Stories
Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, the 45-year-old Jordanian daughter of late King Hussein and half-sister to King Abdullah, also applied for a "non-molestation order," which protects from harassment or threats. It was not clear who this order was in relation to.
At the High Court of England and Wales, she also applied for wardship, which means a child is placed in the hands of the court for major decisions.
A forced marriage protection order helps if someone says they have been forced into marriage or are already in a forced marriage, according to official British legal definitions.
When asked about the court proceedings, an official at the London embassy of the United Arab Emirates said: "The UAE government does not intend to comment on allegations about individuals’ private lives."
Representatives of the sheikh did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Dubai government media office declined to comment on "a private matter that is being resolved in the court".
File Photo: Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya attended the World Government Summit together in February, 2018. Reuters
Princess Haya, who competed in equestrian jumping in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, has often attended Britain's Royal Ascot horse races with Sheikh Mohammed.
Princess Haya attended the court hearing in London. Sheikh Mohammed did not. Two of Britain's most famous family lawyers are representing the two parties: Fiona Shackleton is representing Haya and Helen Ward is representing Sheikh Mohammed.
"These proceedings are concerned with the welfare of the two children of their marriage and do not concern divorce or finances," the two parties said in a joint statement issued by the High Court earlier this month.
Last September Amnesty International said Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, one of the sheikh's daughters by a different wife, was believed to be held incommunicado in an undisclosed location in the UAE after being forcibly returned in March after fleeing Dubai with the help of friends on a boat that was later intercepted.
The UAE foreign ministry said in December that Sheikha Latifa was home and living with her family, denying as "false" media reports citing a widely circulated self-recorded video by Latifa accusing the family of abusing and restricting her.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 9/11 mastermind offers help to victims' families if death penalty dropped
- UK PM Johnson tells Ireland: We leave EU on Oct. 31 'no matter what'
- Trump wants forces reduced in Afghanistan by next US election: Pompeo
- TSA finds missile launcher in man’s bag at Baltimore airport
- New Zealand's indigenous Maori protest over 'stolen children'
- In push to leave one union, UK’s Boris Johnson risks another
- Burst of violence grips Philippine island, and some see Duterte’s hand
- Gunman scorned California garlic festival on social media before mass shooting
- Mexican president says Mexico could not commit to safe third-country agreement
- UN report says almost 4,000 Afghans killed or wounded in first six months of 2019
Most Read
- Dengue cases keep escalating as disease spreads to more than two-thirds of Bangladesh
- Bangladeshi youth charged with killing four family members in Canada
- Student dies in ambulance as ‘VIP’ delays ferry in Madaripur
- New wave of rumours hit Bangladesh: 'Pour bleach, toilet cleaner to stop dengue'
- Four more die from dengue in Dhaka, Barishal
- DIG Partha lands in jail, claims most of seized Tk 8m belongs to wife, her mother
- PM Hasina urges all to fight dengue, clean surroundings
- Facebook connected her to a tattooed soldier in Iraq, or so she thought
- Judge lifts ban on pasteurised milk sales by Pran, Akij
- Sylhet lawyer, cultural and sport organiser Supriyo Chakravarty dies in Dhaka