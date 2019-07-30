Home > World

Chaos and fear in Libya's Mitiga airport after missiles halt air traffic

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Jul 2019 08:33 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 08:33 AM BdST

Missiles on Monday hit Tripoli's only functioning Mitiga airport which remained closed to air traffic, causing chaos and fear among passengers, witnesses said.

Authorities announced the closure of the airport's air space twice on Monday after it was hit by rockets. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the destruction of Tripoli International Airport in 2014 in a civil war between armed groups vying for power, Mitiga became the area's only airport running domestic and international flights.

The airport has been targeted with missiles on different occasions in recent years as OPEC member Libya slid into chaos following the fall of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A few minutes after the airport resumed air traffic on Monday, passengers preparing to board a Tunisia-bound plane had to be taken back to the terminal when three missiles were seen falling nearby, a Reuters witness said.

Libyans mainly fly to Tunisia for better medical services.

"A missile fell on an open area and caused a black smoke," the witness said.

Many passengers had to return to Tripoli as flights were cancelled due to security concerns while others queued in front of airline agencies to seek information.

"When will this tragedy end?" a woman said while holding her daughter and staring at the black smoke caused by the attack.

Many people were also seen rushing to their relatives who had been scheduled to take off.

Airport staff said air traffic would likely resume on Wednesday morning.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

In an undated image provided by the US District Court, Mustafa al Hawsawi, who is accused of helping the Sept 11 hijackers with travel and finances. Defence lawyers in the Sept 11 case are stepping up their arguments that the confessions given to the FBI are tainted. (US District Court via The New York Times)

Lawyers press 9/11 case confessions are tainted

Representational Image: A view of the individual cells of the maximum security federal penitentiary in Brasilia, Brazil March 27, 2019. Reuters

Brazil prison riot kills 52

Photo: Reuters

Man charged with murdering 4 in Canada

Johnson, his partner move to Downing Street residence

Mark Field. File Photo

Inquiry closed into Mark Field

Beijing reiterates support for Hong Kong's Lam

Russian opposition leader discharged from hospital

Attack on Afghan VP candidate's office killed 20

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.