Home > World

Singapore PM's brother backs opposition party in election twist

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Jul 2019 08:35 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 08:35 AM BdST

The Singapore prime minister's estranged brother has thrown his support behind a newly-formed opposition party in an intriguing twist ahead of elections expected to be held as soon as this year.

In Facebook comments made late Sunday, Lee Hsien Yang said the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) - led by his brother Lee Hsien Loong and founded by his father Lee Kuan Yew - had "lost its way".

His comments come amid a bitter feud with his brother over what to do with their late father's house, and an election which some analysts say could be months away and must be held by early 2021 at the latest.

"I wholeheartedly support the principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party," Hsien Yang said in the post.

"Today's PAP is no longer the PAP of my father. It has lost its way."

The PAP - which has ruled Singapore since its independence over half a century ago and never seen its vote share drop below 60% - did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The newly-formed Progress Singapore Party is led by Tan Cheng Bock, a former PAP lawmaker who shot to prominence by nearly defeating a candidate backed by PM Lee in the 2011 presidential race.

It is not yet clear whether Hsien Yang plans to enter politics. At the PSP party launch on Friday, Tan said Hsien Yang would be welcome to join his party but on their terms and not for any personal agenda.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, testifies before a Senate committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 13, 2018. Coats is expected to step down in the coming days after spending his tenure at odds with President Donald Trump, people familiar with the decision said on Sunday. (Eric Thayer/The New York Times)

US intelligence chief expected to step down

Police officers at the scene of a shooting near the Brownsville Recreation Center in Brooklyn, July 28, 2019. Thousands were gathered near a playground for the annual Old Timers Day in Brownsville when two gunmen began firing, killing one man and injuring 11 others, the police said. (Yana Paskova/The New York Times)

Shooting at Brooklyn party kills 1, injures 11

Rep Elijah Cummings (D-Md), the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, arrives for a hearing with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 18, 2019. The New York Times

Trump calls House critic's district a ‘rodent infested mess’

Protesters mass in Hong Kong

Romania’s national police chief fired

Britain's seizure of tanker is violation of nuclear deal: Iran

Hammond, Labour plot against no-deal Brexit

Anti-gay brutality in Poland blamed on toxic propaganda

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.