Four dead in California shooting, including suspected gunman
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jul 2019 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 11:43 AM BdST
Four people have died at a California food festival shooting, including a suspected gunman, police chief Scott Smithee told a news conference late on Sunday.
Fifteen more were injured, including some who suffered gunshot wounds, although the number of those shot was not immediately clear.
"It's just incredibly sad and disheartening that at an event that does so much good the community had to suffer from a tragedy like this," said Smithee, chief of police in the city of Gilroy, near San Jose.
The gunman appeared to have cut through a fence to get into the annual Garlic Festival. He may have had one accomplice, Smithee added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four dead in California shooting, including suspected gunman
- Alexei Navalny, Putin foe is hospitalised after ‘severe allergic reaction’ in jail
- Active shooter reported at food festival in California: police
- Singapore PM's brother backs opposition party in election twist
- After weekend of violent clashes, Beijing to address Hong Kong unrest
- Ratcliffe tapped to replace Coats as US spy chief
- Meghan guest edits British Vogue, features "Forces for Change" women
- Shooting at Brooklyn block party kills 1 man and injures 11
- US intelligence chief Dan Coats expected to step down
- Israel says Arrow-3 missile shield passes US trials, warns Iran
Most Read
- Bangladesh court bans pasteurised milk for five weeks amid health scare
- Govt halves dengue test charges to Tk 500 amid disease outbreak
- RAB arrests Feni man for spreading rumours on Facebook
- Anti-graft agency arrests Sylhet DIG of Prisons Partha after seizure of Tk 8m
- PBI charges 90 people with killings, arson in Gaibandha
- Jahangirnagar University student dies from dengue
- Rohingyas tell Myanmar they refuse to return without recognition
- India boosts Hindu pilgrimage to holy cave in conflict-torn Kashmir
- Santals reject charge-sheet over deadly police firing, arson attack in Gaibandha
- PM Hasina sends mangoes to Boris Johnson as gifts