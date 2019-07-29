Home > World

Four dead in California shooting, including suspected gunman

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Jul 2019 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 11:43 AM BdST

Four people have died at a California food festival shooting, including a suspected gunman, police chief Scott Smithee told a news conference late on Sunday.
Fifteen more were injured, including some who suffered gunshot wounds, although the number of those shot was not immediately clear.
 
"It's just incredibly sad and disheartening that at an event that does so much good the community had to suffer from a tragedy like this," said Smithee, chief of police in the city of Gilroy, near San Jose.
 
The gunman appeared to have cut through a fence to get into the annual Garlic Festival. He may have had one accomplice, Smithee added.

