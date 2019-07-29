China to conduct military drills in waters near Taiwan
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jul 2019 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 12:43 PM BdST
China's military is holding exercises this week in waters near Taiwan, China's maritime safety agency said days after Beijing reiterated it was ready to fight if there was any move towards independence for the self-ruled island.
The agency did not say when the exercises would be held or what type of forces would be involved but it placed an area off the coast of Guangdong and Fujian provinces, west of Taiwan, off limits from 6 am on Monday (2200 GMT Sunday) to 6 p.m. on Friday (1000 GMT), due to military activity.
It also said an area off the coast of Zhejiang province, northeast of Taiwan, was off limits for military exercises until Thursday evening.
China claims self-ruled and democratic Taiwan as its own and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control.
In recent years, it has stepped up its military drills around Taiwan, including regularly flying what Beijing calls "island encirclement" exercises and sending warships into surrounding waters.
Taiwan has been closely monitoring the situation in the strait to ensure safety and regional stability, the defence ministry said.
"The national army continues to reinforce its key defence capacity and is definitely confident and capable of defending the nation's security," it said in a statement.
The island held its own annual military exercises in May, vowing to defend itself against China's growing threat.
China last week reiterated it would be ready to go to war against those who tried to split Taiwan from the country, accusing the United States of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to the island.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four dead in California shooting, including suspected gunman
- Alexei Navalny, Putin foe is hospitalised after ‘severe allergic reaction’ in jail
- Active shooter reported at food festival in California: police
- Singapore PM's brother backs opposition party in election twist
- After weekend of violent clashes, Beijing to address Hong Kong unrest
- Ratcliffe tapped to replace Coats as US spy chief
- Meghan guest edits British Vogue, features "Forces for Change" women
- Shooting at Brooklyn block party kills 1 man and injures 11
- US intelligence chief Dan Coats expected to step down
- Israel says Arrow-3 missile shield passes US trials, warns Iran
Most Read
- Bangladesh court bans pasteurised milk for five weeks amid health scare
- Govt halves dengue test charges to Tk 500 amid disease outbreak
- RAB arrests Feni man for spreading rumours on Facebook
- Anti-graft agency arrests Sylhet DIG of Prisons Partha after seizure of Tk 8m
- PBI charges 90 people with killings, arson in Gaibandha
- Jahangirnagar University student dies from dengue
- Rohingyas tell Myanmar they refuse to return without recognition
- India boosts Hindu pilgrimage to holy cave in conflict-torn Kashmir
- Santals reject charge-sheet over deadly police firing, arson attack in Gaibandha
- PM Hasina sends mangoes to Boris Johnson as gifts