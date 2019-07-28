Home > World

Romania’s police chief fired after officers took 19 hours to respond to kidnapped girl’s calls

  >>Kit Gillet, The New York Times 

Published: 28 Jul 2019 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 12:43 PM BdST

Romania’s national police chief and two county officials have been fired after the authorities took 19 hours to respond to the emergency calls of a kidnapped 15-year-old girl who has disappeared and is feared dead.

The case set off national outrage, with hundreds of people gathering outside the suspect’s house to protest on Friday. Romania’s president and prime minister have called for an analysis of the response and punishment of those responsible.

The teenager called the European emergency services three times Thursday morning, telling operators she had been kidnapped by a man who picked her up as she was hitchhiking back from a nearby town.

“He’s coming, he’s coming,” were the girl’s last words before the call ended abruptly, Police Chief Ioan Buda told reporters.

It wasn’t until 19 hours later that the police entered the property in the southwestern town of Caracal where she was believed to have been held. Police found what appeared to be fragments of human bones in a barrel at the property, as well as pieces of clothing and jewelry, but no body.

Authorities arrested a 66-year-old mechanic, Gheorghe Dinca, early Saturday on suspicion of juvenile trafficking and rape. A court was expected to place him under preliminary confinement for up to 30 days.

Interior Minister Nicolae Moga said Friday that he had fired Buda; the Olt County prefect, Petre Neacsu; and the Olt County police chief, Cristian Voiculescuc, over the case.

A Romanian police spokesman did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Authorities have said police initially struggled to locate the source of the emergency calls, but once they arrived at the property, they said, officers waited for a search warrant, letting several more hours pass before they entered the building.

Police maintained that they weren’t allowed to enter until after 6 am, under instruction from prosecutors. Buda, however, later acknowledged that the officers could have taken other measures to enter.

In a Facebook post, a man identified as the victim’s uncle, Alexandru Cumpanasu, wrote that his niece “may have been killed while police and prosecutors ‘guarded’ the criminal” and that, if so, she had been effectively “killed by the state she trusted.”

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rep Elijah Cummings (D-Md), the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, arrives for a hearing with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 18, 2019. The New York Times

Trump calls another lawmaker a ‘rodent infested mess’

Protesters take part at a rally calling for opposition candidates to be registered for elections to Moscow City Duma, the capital's regional parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 27, 2019. REUTERS

Russia detains 1,000 in opposition crackdown

People belonging to a caravan of migrants from Honduras en route to the United States walk by an immigration checkpoint in Huehuetan, Mexico April 15, 2019. Reuters

Mexico to help create 20,000 jobs in Honduras

Nisa, 9, watches a video at her family's home in Istanbul, July 12, 2019. After spending over a year in an Iraqi jail, where her mother remains incarcerated on a life sentence for aiding terrorism, Nisa was handed over to her maternal grandparents in Turkey. She is one of more than 200 Turkish children affiliated with the Islamic State have been repatriated from Iraq. (Tara Todras-Whitehill/The New York Times)

Turkey repatriates ISIS followers’ children

Bags containing the bodies of migrants who died after their wooden boat capsized off the coast of Komas, are seen in the hangar belonging to an anti-illegal migration department in the town east of the capital Tripoli, Libya July 27, 2019. Reuters

55 bodies recovered from Libya shipwreck

Sam Goodwin. Courtesy of his family via The New York Times

American who went missing in Syria reunites with family

An Ebola survivor who is now immune to the virus holds a child suspected of having the virus at the treatment centre in Katwa, Congo, May 14, 2019. An Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo — the second-largest in history — is escalating in part because locals don’t trust health workers and government officials. (Finbarr O'Reilly/The New York Times)

New Ebola plan follows  Congo power struggle

A building in Batanes, northern Philippines damaged by a powerful earthquake on July 27, 2019. Image Credit: Twitter

8 killed in quake, aftershocks in Philippines

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.