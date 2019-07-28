Israel says Arrow-3 missile shield passes US trials, warns Iran
Published: 28 Jul 2019 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 07:16 PM BdST
Israel’s US-backed Arrow-3 ballistic missile shield has passed a series of live interception tests over Alaska, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, casting the achievement as a warning to Iran.
Jointly manufactured by US firm Boeing Co, Arrow-3 is billed as capable of shooting down incoming missiles in space, an altitude that would destroy any non-conventional warheads safely. It passed its first full interception test over the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 and was deployed in Israel in 2017.
“The performance was perfect - every hit a bull’s eye,” Netanyahu, who doubles as defense minister, said in a statement announcing the three secret tests.
Israel views the Arrow-3 as a bulwark against the ballistic missiles fielded by Iran and Syria.
Iran has been locked in a spiraling confrontation with the United States over its nuclear program and missile projects.
Washington said last week that Iran appeared to have tested a medium-range ballistic missile that flew about 1,000 km (620 miles). Tehran said such tests were for defensive needs.
“Today Israel has the capabilities to act against ballistic missiles launched at us from Iran and from anywhere else,” Netanyahu said on Sunday. “All our foes should know that we can best them, both defensively and offensively.”
Arrow-3’s Alaska trials had been expected last year but were postponed, following earlier difficulties in testing the system.
Its first full trial, scheduled in 2014, was aborted due to what designers said was a faulty flight by the target missile. Follow-up Israeli tests in late 2017 and early 2018 were also called off at short notice due to technical problems.
The system’s success in Alaska was held up by both Israel and the United States as a sign of the strength of their alliance.
The US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, attended Sunday’s meeting of Netanyahu’s cabinet, where he and the ministers watched a video of an Alaska missile interception.
Israel’s Ministry of Defense said that, as part of the Alaska tests, Arrow-3 was successfully synched up with the AN-TPY2 radar - also known as X-band - which provides the United States with extensive global coverage. Israel hosts an X-band battery.
“We are committed to assisting the government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defence capability to defend the state of Israel and deployed U.S. forces from emerging threats,” Vice Admiral John Hill, director of the Pentagon’s Missile Defence Agency, said in a statement.
Arrow-3 and an earlier generation system, Arrow-2, serve as the top tier of an integrated Israeli shield built up with U.S. backing to withstand various potential missile or rocket salvoes. The bottom tier is the short-range Iron Dome interceptor while David’s Sling shoots down mid-range missiles.
Also involved in Arrow’s manufacturing are Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the Elisra Company, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hammond, Labour plot ways to block no-deal Brexit: paper
- Romania’s police chief fired after officers took 19 hours to respond to kidnapped girl’s calls
- Anti-gay brutality in Poland is blamed on toxic propaganda
- Trump calls a House critic’s Baltimore district a ‘rodent infested mess’
- Russia detains more than 1,000 people in opposition crackdown
- Mexico to help create 20,000 jobs in Honduras to curb migration
- ‘Her eyes were full of fear’: Turkey repatriates children of ISIS followers
- In Congo, a new plan to fight Ebola follows a government power struggle
- An American aimed to see every country in the world. Then he hit Syria
- Rescuers recover 55 bodies after Libya shipwreck
Most Read
- Jahangirnagar University student dies from dengue
- Fears run deep as dengue spreads beyond Dhaka
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Langeveldt, Vettroi as bowling coaches
- Bangladesh court bans pasteurised milk for five weeks amid health scare
- PM Hasina sends mangoes to Boris Johnson as gifts
- PBI charges 90 people with killings, arson in Gaibandha
- RAB arrests Feni man for spreading rumours on Facebook
- Govt halves dengue test charges to Tk 500 amid disease outbreak
- Bangladesh records 683 dengue cases, highest for a day in past month
- Four die as pickup van overturns in Noakhali