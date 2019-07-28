Home > World

Britain's seizure of Iranian tanker is violation of nuclear deal: Iran's deputy foreign minister

Published: 28 Jul 2019 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 07:05 PM BdST

Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar is a violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, Abbas Araqchi, a senior member of the team who negotiated the deal and a deputy foreign minister, said on Sunday, according to the ISNA news agency.

“We witnessed the seizure of an oil tanker carrying Iranian oil in the Strait of Gibraltar which in our view is a violation of (the nuclear deal),” Araqchi said. “And the countries who are part of (the nuclear deal) shouldn’t create obstacles for the export of Iranian oil.”

