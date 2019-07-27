Rescuers recover 55 bodies after Libya shipwreck
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jul 2019 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jul 2019 07:49 PM BdST
Fifty-five bodies have been recovered so far off the Libyan coast, an aid worker said on Saturday, after a wooden boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsized on Thursday.
Search operations are continuing to find other missing migrants, a member of Libyan Red Crescent told Reuters by phone.
It was unclear how many people were on board and how many are still missing and feared to have been drowned after what the UN refugee agency UNHCR described as “the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year.”
Red Crescent member Abdulmenam Abu Sabay said the boat, which capsized near Komas, some 120 km (74.6 miles) east of Tripoli, was carrying 350 people, mostly from Sub-Saharan Africa.
The Libyan navy on Thursday put the number of migrants on board at 250 and the UNHCR said up to 150 were feared dead.
Libyan coast guards and local fishermen rescued 134 migrants on Thursday.
"We do not have enough capability to carry out our operations. Citizens help us with their own vehicles,” Abu Sabay said.
"The bodies are still in bags in a hangar and we are waiting for security authorities' permission to bury them,” he added.
The hangar belongs to a department set up to fight illegal migration.
Libya is a hub for migrants and refugees, many of whom try to reach Europe in unseaworthy boats.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bahrain executes three, including Shi'ite activists
- Trump, in phone call, congratulates Johnson on becoming British PM
- Club floor collapses in S Korea as athletes dance; 2 people dead
- US Supreme Court lets Trump use disputed funds for border wall
- As extreme heat becomes new normal in Europe, governments scramble to respond
- Eight killed in quake, aftershocks in Philippines, 60 injured
- UK flights getting back to normal after air traffic control problems
- US economy slows in second quarter; consumer spending accelerates
- How Jeffrey Epstein used the billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret for wealth and women
- Wrongful detentions, judges' quotas in the search for illegals in India's Assam
Most Read
- How Jeffrey Epstein used the billionaire behind Victoria’s Secret for wealth and women
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh to 91-run loss in fitting finale to Malinga after Perera century
- Spike in dengue patients stretches Dhaka hospitals
- Woman arrested with suspected links to lynching in Dhaka’s Badda
- Hridoy, Riya ‘confess to their roles’ in Dhaka lynching
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- IS claims responsibility for two bombs found in Dhaka
- Tiger is beaten to death on video, outraging India
- China needs new places to sell its mountain of stuff