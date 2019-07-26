Home > World

Massive blaze sweeps through neighbourhood in Peru

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Jul 2019 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 11:20 AM BdST

Local fire officials say more than 200 homes were destroyed in a fire that swept through the Callo district of Peru's capital city Lima in the early hours of Thursday (July 25).

Flames could be seen consuming whole swaths of the neighbourhood in the port area of Peru's capital city as firefighters and locals battled the blaze.

Footage from a television station showed people shouting for water as the fire licked at buildings.

Local resident Rocio Lima said she tried to warn family members.

"I came out of my house and started to yell. But by the time people got out, it was already too late because the house was already going up in flames," she said.

According to emergency workers, building materials such as wood and cardboard made it difficult to control the flames.

There have not yet been any reports of casualties according to local media.

