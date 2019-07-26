France's Macron to discuss Brexit with Britain's Johnson in coming weeks
Published: 26 Jul 2019 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2019 11:24 AM BdST
French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Brexit with Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he has invited to visit in the next few weeks, an official from Macron's Elysee office said on Friday.
The two leaders spoke on Thursday, and Macron's talks with Johnson would be in regard to the demands of the European Union about Brexit, the official added.
On entering Downing Street on Wednesday, Johnson set up a showdown with the EU by vowing to negotiate a new deal and threatening that, if the bloc refused, he would take Britain out of the EU on Oct 31 without a deal.
One of the main areas of contention between Britain and the EU over the terms of Brexit has been the Irish backstop.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said this week there would be no withdrawal agreement or subsequent trade pact with Britain if it did not accept the backstop.
The backstop is an insurance policy to provisionally keep Britain in a customs union with the EU, pending a better solution, to prevent the return of a hard border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also told Johnson this week that a divorce deal agreed by predecessor Theresa May last November was the best and only deal with the European Union.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- France's Macron to discuss Brexit with Britain's Johnson in coming weeks
- Massive blaze sweeps through neighbourhood in Peru
- Australia to 'lift veil' on Facebook, Google algorithms to protect privacy
- Shoppers craving faster delivery help give Amazon’s sales a lift
- US economic growth seen slowing in second quarter
- N Korea's Kim says missile test a warning to S Korean 'warmongers'
- Russia combed voting systems in all 50 states, report finds
- "I'll make Britain great again", PM Johnson says, echoing Trump
- US Justice Department resumes use of death penalty, schedules five executions
- US to resume executions of death-row inmates
Most Read
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams
- BTRC approval suspension a tool for forced collection of disputed audit claim: Grameenphone
- Dhaka lynching suspect Hridoy says a woman instigated him to hit victim Renu
- Hasina congratulates Boris Johnson, hopes to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh-UK ties together
- BCL activist killing: Rajshahi court starts trial of Sayeedi
- US official contacted foreign minister after Priya Saha outrage
- Bangladesh minister says mosquito numbers rising 'like Rohingya population'
- Rumours about dengue run rife, says Mayor Khokon
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha seeks asylum in Canada
- Film-makers, historians urge Indian PM to stop mob attacks on minorities