Home > World

UNHCR says up to 150 people may have died in shipwreck off Libya

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Jul 2019 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 08:38 PM BdST

Up to 150 people are feared to have died in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya, while another 150 were rescued and are being returned to Libya, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency UNHCR said on Thursday.

Libya is a hub for migrants, many of whom try to reach Europe in unseaworthy boats.

UNHCR and other UN agencies have repeatedly called for survivors not to be returned to Libya, a conflict zone where rescued migrants and refugees are routinely jailed in inhumane conditions.

The ship left Libya from Al Khoms, a town 120 km east of Tripoli. There were around 300 people traveling, according to the first available accounts from survivors, but it was unclear if one or two vessels were involved.

The survivors were picked up by local fishermen and then returned to the coast by Libyan coastguard, UNHCR spokesman Charlie Yaxley said.

If confirmed, the number of dead would be the highest for a shipwreck in the Mediterranean this year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

150 people may have died in shipwreck off Libya

The flag of North Korea is seen in Geneva, Switzerland, June 20, 2017. REUTERS

N Korea fires missiles into sea

US financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry Mar 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters Jul 10, 2019. REUTERS.

Epstein found injured in jail cell

Demonstrators celebrate after the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jul 24, 2019. REUTERS

‘We just changed history’: cheers and tears in San Juan

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed in 10 Downing Street by staff after meeting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government, in London, Britain Jul 24, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson's top team meet to plot Brexit gambit

Protesters in front of La Fortaleza in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The New York Times

Puerto Rico’s governor announces resignation

FILE PHOTO: People hold placards during a protest against the lynching of Muslim man Tabrez Ansari by a Hindu mob, in Ahmedabad, India, Jun 26, 2019. REUTERS

Modi urged to stop mob attacks on minorities

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.