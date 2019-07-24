Home > World

Slain Russian gay-rights activist had received threats: campaigner

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jul 2019 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 01:29 PM BdST

Previous Next
A Russian activist for LGBT rights who was fatally stabbed in St Petersburg had regularly received death threats and reported them to police, who did nothing to protect her before she was murdered, a fellow campaigner said.

Elena Grigoryeva, 41, was found dead with multiple knife wounds on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Investigative Committee, the state body that investigates major crimes.

"Recently she had been a victim of violence and was regularly threatened with murder," Dinar Idrisov, a rights activist who said he knew Grigoryeva, wrote on Facebook.

A woman attends a rally after a murder of Elena Grigoryeva, activist for LGBT rights, in Saint Petersburg, Russia Jul 23, 2019. REUTERS

A woman attends a rally after a murder of Elena Grigoryeva, activist for LGBT rights, in Saint Petersburg, Russia Jul 23, 2019. REUTERS

"Lena and her lawyer appealed to law enforcement both on account of violence and on account of threats, but there was no noticeable reaction."

Police in St Petersburg confirmed she had reported being threatened repeatedly, but said the threats had not seemed a risk to her life and were related to domestic conflicts with people she knew, the RBC media portal reported.

Grigoryeva campaigned for gay rights and also took part in anti-war protests and rallies on other issues.

The Investigative Committee's St Petersburg branch said late on Monday it was working to establish the identity of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder.

Local online news outlet Fontanka reported on Monday a 40-year-old male suspect from the region of Bashkortostan had been detained.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan take questions from reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington on Monday, July 22, 2019. Afghanistan demanded a clarification on Tuesday of Trump’s comments from the meeting, where he said that he could have had the country “wiped off the face of the earth” but did not “want to kill 10 million people.” In a sharply worded statement, the government of President Ashraf Ghani noted that Afghanistan expected its relationship with the US to be “grounded on common interests and mutual respect.”

Afghanistan recoils at Trump’s comments

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Japan-South Korea relations in 'very severe' state

Trump sues to block House from getting NY state tax returns

President Donald Trump arrives as British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, right, greet during a United Nations Management and Security meeting at the United Nations, Sept 18, 2017. Trump is pushing Johnson, the incoming prime minister of Britain, toward a hard break with the European Union. But Johnson could be constrained by British politics and his establishment background.

Johnson becomes Britain’s chief agitator, with an ally in Trump

A burial ceremony is conducted for victims of a suspected attack by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels near Beni, DRC, April 16, 2015. Newsweek

Islamist ADF rebels kill 12 in Congo

Sen Kirsten Gillibrand at a news conference about the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2019. The New York Times.

Extension for 9/11 fund clears Senate

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies over East China Sea in this handout picture taken by Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan July 23, 2019. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

S Korea fires shots at Russo-Chinese air patrol

Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 23, 2019. Reuters

Johnson vows to get Brexit done

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.