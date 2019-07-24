Home > World

Russia, S Korea trade conflicting claims over airspace dispute 

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jul 2019 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 05:50 PM BdST

Russia’s embassy in Seoul on Wednesday denied that Moscow had formally apologized over an alleged airspace violation the previous day, after South Korea said that Russia had expressed “deep regret” while blaming an equipment malfunction.

A Russian military aircraft entered airspace near a group of islets claimed by both South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, during a long-range joint air patrol by Russian and Chinese aircraft, according to South Korea and Japan, which both scrambled fighter jets in response.

South Korean warplanes fired flares and hundreds of warning shots near the Russian aircraft, and the incident triggered a round of diplomatic protests by countries in the region.

An unidentified Russian military attache in Seoul told South Korean officials that the military plane appeared to have “entered an unplanned area due to a device malfunction”, said Yoon Do-han, a press secretary at South Korea’s presidential office.

“Russia has conveyed its deep regret over the incident and said its defense ministry would immediately launch an investigation and take all necessary steps,” Yoon said.

“The officer said such a situation would have never occurred if it followed the initially planned route.”

It was not immediately clear if Yoon meant the attache was speaking officially on behalf of the Russian government but Russia’s embassy in Seoul denied that it had apologized.

“The Russian side did not make an official apology,” the embassy in Seoul said, adding it had noted many inaccuracies in the comments by South Korea, Interfax reported.

Russia’s public statements on the issue have not mentioned any technical problems, nor has Russia announced any investigation or acknowledged a violation of South Korean air space.

South Korea’s defense ministry said that after initially admitting a possible mistake and expressing regret on Tuesday, Russian officials on Wednesday sent South Korea an official document stating that its aircraft did not violate any air space.

Russia also accused South Korean pilots of threatening the safety of Russian aircraft.

An official at South Korea’s defense ministry told reporters on Wednesday that it believed the intrusion could not have resulted from a system error.

He did not elaborate, but said the two countries would hold working-level talks to discuss a Russian request to share information on the incident.

The incident came at a delicate time for a region that has for years been overshadowed by hostility between the United States and North Korea, and has recently seen a flare-up in tension between South Korea and Japan.

While troops and naval ships from Russia and China have taken part in joint war games before, they have not conducted such air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region together, according to Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

China’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that China and Russia did not enter territorial sky of any other country during their joint patrols on Tuesday.

South Korea and Japan scrambled fighter jets because both claim sovereignty over the disputed islets, called Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan.

The two US allies are mired in a deepening political and trade dispute, which fanned concerns that it might undercut three-way security cooperation to fend off North Korea’s nuclear threats.

The incident also coincided with the visit of US national security adviser John Bolton to South Korea.

Bolton and his counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, discussed the airspace breach during a meeting on Wednesday and vowed close consultations in case of more such incidents, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, US, Jan 14, 2017. REUTERS

China warns of war in case of move towards Taiwan independence

Boris Johnson, leader of the Britain's Conservative Party, leaves a private reception in central London, Britain Jul 23, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson to appoint Cummings as senior adviser

A supporter of LGBT community attends a rally after a murder of Elena Grigoryeva, activist for LGBT rights, in Saint Petersburg, Russia Jul 23, 2019. REUTERS

LGBT right activists stabbed to death in Russia

BJP wins confidence vote in Karnataka

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan take questions from reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington on Monday, July 22, 2019. Afghanistan demanded a clarification on Tuesday of Trump’s comments from the meeting, where he said that he could have had the country “wiped off the face of the earth” but did not “want to kill 10 million people.” In a sharply worded statement, the government of President Ashraf Ghani noted that Afghanistan expected its relationship with the US to be “grounded on common interests and mutual respect.”

Afghanistan recoils at Trump’s comments

N Korea detains crew of Russian fishing vessel

FILE PHOTO: Boris Johnson, leader of the Britain's Conservative Party, leaves a private reception in central London, Britain Jul 23, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson seeks more diverse cabinet

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Japan-South Korea relations in 'very severe' state

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.