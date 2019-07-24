Japan-South Korea relations in 'very severe' state
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jul 2019 09:55 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 09:55 AM BdST
Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday the country's relationship with South Korea was in a "very severe" state and that Tokyo would continue to urge Seoul to take appropriate action over a string of issues that have frayed bilateral ties.
Japan on Tuesday lodged a protest against South Korea and Russia after South Korean warplanes fired hundreds of warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday.
Japan and South Korea are also at loggerheads over export curbs that Japan has placed on certain high-tech materials bound for South Korea.
"Japan-South Korea relations are now in a very severe state," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. "Our country will continue to urge South Korea to take appropriate action based on our consistent stance over various issues."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Johnson becomes Britain’s chief agitator, with an ally in Trump
- Congo Islamist ADF rebels kill 12 in Ebola area
- Trump sues to block House panel from getting his state tax returns
- 'They can exhale’: extension for 9/11 fund clears Senate
- First Russian-Chinese air patrol in Asia-Pacific draws shots from South Korea
- In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
- Boris Johnson's magniloquent tongue reaps political gold, linguists say
- Li Peng, hardline Chinese leader in Tiananmen crackdown, dies at 90
- Britain's new leader Johnson vows to get Brexit done
- Trump says new British Prime Minister Johnson 'will be great'
Most Read
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Midnight bomb scare in Dhaka’s Paltan, Khamarbari
- Key suspect in Dhaka lynching, Hridoy, arrested in Narayanganj
- In Pakistan, a feminist hero is under fire and on the run
- Dengue cases hit all-time high for a month in Bangladesh
- Dhaka court sends ACC director Enamul Basir to jail
- ‘No-one listened to what she said’: Witnesses recount lynching of a mother in Bangladesh
- Petition to High Court seeks Tk 100m in compensation for traffic sergeant’s death
- Johnson named British prime minister
- India says Modi never asked for Trump to mediate over Kashmir