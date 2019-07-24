Home > World

Congo Islamist ADF rebels kill 12 in Ebola area

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jul 2019 08:31 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 08:31 AM BdST

Islamist rebels killed twelve people in two attacks in an area of east Congo that is struggling to contain an Ebola epidemic, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Suspected rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) simultaneously attacked the towns of Eringeti and Oicha on Monday in the locality of Beni, the epicentre of an Ebola epidemic, Beni's territorial administrator Kasereka Donat said.

They killed nine in Eringeti and three in Oicha, he said. A local civil society official based in Beni, Janvier Kasahiryo, gave the same figures.

"Despite a strong deployment of Congolese army troops in the region, the population is in a state of total panic because of these attacks," Donat said.

Since last month, Islamic State have claimed attacks carried out by the ADF, but their relationship with each other is murky. Though the ADF has never claimed allegiance to Islamic State, the organisation has described areas under ADF influence as its 'Central Africa Province'.

The presence of an Islamist militant group, along with a patchwork of other violent militias and armed criminal bands, has severely hampered efforts to contain the world's second-worst Ebola epidemic on record.

Ebola has killed more than 1,700 and last week the World Health Organisation declared it an international health emergency.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies over East China Sea in this handout picture taken by Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan July 23, 2019. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan/HANDOUT via REUTERS

S Korea fires shots at Russo-Chinese air patrol

Boris Johnson speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II centre in London, Britain July 23, 2019. Reuters

Johnson vows to get Brexit done

President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, hold a bilateral meeting at the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom, June 30, 2019. The New York Times

N Korea’s Kim inspects new submarine

Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, stands outside one of the buildings at Wisley Garden Centre in Surrey, Britain, June 25, 2019. Reuters

Johnson's magniloquent tongue reaps political gold

Having been carried around the world by her groundbreaking work, Gulalai Ismail is on the run in her own country, Pakistan. This photo has been taken from her Facebook page. 

Pakistani feminist hero is under fire

FILE PHOTO: Boris Johnson, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, holds a battering ram as he visits the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Reading, Britain, Jul 3, 2019. REUTERS

World leaders congratulate Johnson

Former Chinese Premier Li Peng dies

Johnson named UK prime minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.