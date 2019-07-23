Bootleg alcohol kills 23 as heavy taxes prompt Turkish home-brew
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jul 2019 04:49 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jul 2019 04:49 PM BdST
More than 20 people have died from alcohol poisoning in Turkey over the past month, according to Turkish media reports, as steep taxes on alcohol push Turks to consume bootlegged sprits.
Broadcaster Haberturk reported at the weekend that a man in the southern province of Adana had died from methanol poisoning, the twelfth such death in recent weeks in Adana. At least 23 people have died from alcohol poisoning across the nation, according to media reports.
The deaths come as prices have surged after a government tax hike of at least 8 percent on most alcoholic beverages in July. A liter of Turkey’s traditional aniseed-flavored raki spirit now costs more than 200 lira ($35.29).
The Chamber of Chemical Engineers (KMO) said the deaths were a direct result of the high taxes.
“A liter of an alcoholic drink is equal to the 3-day-wage of a worker with minimum wage... Nowhere in the world are the taxes on alcoholic drinks higher than Turkey,” the KMO said.
Under President Tayyip Erdogan, a pious Muslim, tariffs on alcohol have increased steadily. As of 2013, all advertisement, promotion and sponsorship of alcohol and tobacco products are banned.
Zafer Senyurt, chairman of the Chamber of Food Engineers in Istanbul, called on authorities to tighten controls on illegal alcohol.
“The tariffs on alcoholic drinks and the oppressive attitude of the government on the consumption of alcoholic beverages result in illegally produced alcohol. The controls must be tightened,” Senyurt told BirGun newspaper.
This month’s incidents follow repeated cases of alcohol poisoning in Turkey in recent years. In 2015, several people in Turkey died and others went blind from improperly mixing alcohols which can have a purity level of up to 95 percent.
On Saturday, police in Istanbul said they seized one ton of alcohol and 880 bottles of bootlegged spirits at three separate venues in Istanbul, with a market value of around 250,000 lira.
($1 = 5.6675 liras)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump says new British Prime Minister Johnson 'will be great'
- Johnson named British prime minister
- Bootleg alcohol kills 23 as heavy taxes prompt Turkish home-brew
- Iran observes all US ships in Gulf region: Iran navy chief
- Kim Jong Un inspects new submarine that could increase range of missiles
- S Korea fires hundreds of warning shots at Russian military plane
- India says Modi never asked for Trump to mediate over Kashmir
- N Korea's Kim inspects new submarine, signals possible ballistic missile development
- Vivekananda Festival held in London with great fervour
- Mob attack at Hong Kong train station heightens seething tensions in city
Most Read
- Bangladesh minority group expels Priya Saha after her repression complaints to President Trump
- Prof Abul Barkat denounces Priya Saha remarks
- Police get four days to grill suspects in lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- Boris Johnson set to become next UK PM as Conservatives announce new leader
- ACC official Enamul Basir arrested in bribery case
- Plastic from burlap? Bangladesh invents a green throw-away bag
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Rishan Forazi confesses to role in murder of Barguna youth Refat
- French submarine that vanished in 1968 is found in the Mediterranean