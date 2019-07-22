UK minister quits before Johnson becomes PM, decries 'dark cloud' of Brexit
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jul 2019 05:13 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 05:13 PM BdST
A minister and longstanding critic of Boris Johnson quit on Monday, the latest resignation before the presumed new prime minister takes office with a “do or die” pledge to take Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal.
The resignation of Alan Duncan, a junior foreign office minister, underlines the strength of feeling in the governing Conservative Party and parliament against a no-deal Brexit which many businesses say would be catastrophic for the economy.
He follows Margot James, who stepped down as culture minister last week, describing as “quite incredible” Johnson’s promise to leave the EU by Oct. 31 regardless of whether a deal was in place to smooth the process. Business organizations that are traditional allies of the Conservative Party have repeatedly warned against such a scenario.
On Sunday, finance minister Philip Hammond also said he would resign rather than be sacked by Johnson, promising to fight with others in parliament to stop a rupture in relations with the EU, the country’s biggest trading partner.
In his resignation letter, Duncan said: “The UK does so much good in the world. It is tragic that just when we could have been the dominant intellectual and political force throughout Europe, and beyond, we have had to spend every day working beneath the dark cloud of Brexit.”
He pointedly noted that he had worked with “two very different foreign secretaries” — Johnson and his rival to become prime minister, Jeremy Hunt.
His decision to step down comes as little surprise. Duncan has shown no reticence in criticizing Johnson, his former boss at the foreign office, once describing him as a “circus act”.
Earlier this month, he attacked Johnson for not defending Britain’s former ambassador to the United States after a leak of his criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration. Duncan said Johnson had “basically thrown our top diplomat under the bus”.
Several other ministers are expected to leave their posts if, as expected, Johnson becomes Britain’s new prime minister on Wednesday. The man who led the “Leave” campaign in the 2016 EU referendum will then immediately face the riddle that is Britain’s Brexit negotiation.
Johnson, a former London mayor, has said he will ramp up preparations for a no-deal exit to try to force the EU’s negotiators to make changes to the agreement that Prime Minister Theresa May sealed and British lawmakers voted down three times.
But opposition in parliament to leaving without a deal is growing and the EU is refusing to budge over the withdrawal agreement.
On Sunday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said “we’ll all be in trouble” if the new prime minister wanted to tear up the agreement to try to get rid of the so-called Northern Irish backstop, an insurance policy to prevent a return of a hard border between the British province and EU member Ireland.
“We hope that the backstop that many in the UK don’t seem to like can be avoided,” Coveney told the BBC. “(But) we are simply not going to move away from that withdrawal agreement.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies aged 72
- New Zealand plans firearm register, tighter licensing amid gun law reforms
- Israel prepares to demolish homes on Jerusalem outskirts, stoking Palestinian fears
- Saudi guardianship laws could be set to change. Here’s how women are reacting
- Heat wave in New York: More than 50,000 Con Edison customers lose power
- The app that tucks me in at night
- Chinese money in the US dries up as trade war drags on
- UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy
- Britain weighs response to Iran Gulf crisis with few good options
- ‘If you obey, you will be safe’: Audio emerges of Iran and UK exchanges before tanker is seized
Most Read
- Priya Saha explains her controversial White House remarks
- Two more dead, 25 injured as mob lynching continues in Bangladesh
- Magistrates dismiss two sedition cases filed against embattled activist Priya Saha
- Police using video to hunt culprits in lynching of woman in Dhaka
- Man lynched in Naraynganj was the father, not child abductor
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy sees ‘ulterior motive’ of US Embassy in Dhaka behind Priya Saha’s remarks
- Chinese money in the US dries up as trade war drags on
- Three detained, key suspect identified over lynching of woman in Dhaka’s Badda
- UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy
- Seven former MDs of mining company among 23 to be charged over Tk 2.43bn coal scam