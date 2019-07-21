Home > World

British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Jul 2019 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 06:58 PM BdST

British Airways and Lufthansa abruptly suspended flights to Cairo from Saturday over security concerns, but giving no details about what may have prompted the move.

“We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment,” British Airways said in a statement.

Lufthansa later said it had canceled its flights to Cairo on Saturday from Munich and Frankfurt and will resume its flights on Sunday

British Airways, a unit of IAG (ICAG.L), also said that it would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so. When asked for more details about why flights had been suspended and what security arrangements the airline was reviewing, a spokeswoman responded: “We never discuss matters of security.”

Three Egyptian airport security sources told Reuters that British staff had been checking security at Cairo airport on Wednesday and Thursday. They gave no further details.

The British Foreign Office updated its travel advisory on Saturday to add a reference to the British Airways’ suspension, advising travelers affected to contact the airline.

Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement late on Saturday that it had contacted the British Embassy in Cairo which had confirmed that the decision to suspend the flights was not issued by Britain’s transport or foreign ministries.

The Egyptian ministry added that it will add more flights from Cairo to London starting on Sunday “to facilitate transporting passengers during this period.”

The British government has long advised against all but essential travel by air to and from the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, where a Russian passenger jet was bombed in 2015, but has not issued similar warnings against air travel to and from Cairo.

“There’s a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation. Additional security measures are in place for flights departing from Egypt to the UK,” the British advisory says.

Tourism, a key source of foreign revenue for Egypt, has been recovering after tourist numbers dropped in the wake of a 2011 uprising and the 2015 bombing of the Russian jet, which killed all 224 people on board shortly after takeoff.

That attack, which was claimed by Islamic State, prompted Russia to halt all flights to Egypt for several years and a number of countries including Britain to cease flights to Sharm el Sheikh, which have yet to resume.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pro-government supporters attend a rally to call for an end to violence, after a wave of protests against an extradition bill triggered clashes between police and activists, in Hong Kong, China Jul 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Hong Kong braces for fresh protests

Undated photograph shows the Mesdar, a British-operated oil tanker in Fawley. REUTERS

Iran releases video of ship capture

Policemen are seen at the torched Kyoto Animation building in Kyoto, Japan, Jul 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Japan arsonist a reclusive, quarrelsome gamer

Flames of an approaching forest fire are seen near the small village of Gondomil, near Valenca, Portugal Mar 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Wildfires hit central Portugal

Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Ennahda party, casts his vote at a polling station for the municipal election in Tunis, Tunisia, May 6, 2018. REUTERS

Moderate Islamist party leader to contest Tunisia election

FILE PHOTO: South Korean army soldiers stand guard during a US-South Korea joint river-crossing exercise near the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas in Yeoncheon, South Korea, Apr 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

US-South Korean military exercise to proceed

President Donald Trump. Reuters

Trump relished rally chant, says Ocasio-Cortez

FILE-- Then President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran during a news conference in Cairo, Feb 5, 2013. Now in 2019, there is a surprising split among Iranian hard-liners, some are expressing a different opinion: It’s time to sit down and resolve 40 years of animosity with the US, by talking directly to President Donald Trump. And the most striking voice in that contrarian group is Ahmadinejad. (Tara Todras-Whitehill/The New York Times

Ahmadinejad leads push for Trump talks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.