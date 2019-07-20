Home > World

Strong earthquake rattles Athens

  >>Niki Kitsantonis, The New York Times  Reuters

Published: 20 Jul 2019 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2019 12:16 PM BdST

A strong earthquake shook Athens on Friday afternoon, prompting panicked residents to flee office buildings and homes and pour into the streets of the city, although there were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

The quake, which happened shortly after 2 pm, had a magnitude of 5.1, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, and the epicentre was in Parnitha, about 15 miles from the Greek capital.

Many in Athens felt the tremors, and Greek news outlets broadcast footage of office workers gathered on the streets of the capital, exchanging bewildered looks and tapping away at their cell phones.

But experts warned that those seeking safety should move to open areas.

“Standing outside a building is not a good idea,” Efthymios Lekkas, the head of the national earthquake planning and protection agency, told Greek television. “It is safer for people to stay inside their homes or, if they go outside, they must find an open space.”

He said experts would have a better idea by Friday evening of how the seismic activity in the area would develop.

“It is important that people remain calm,” Lekkas said. “Panic will only make things worse.”

Greek news outlets showed cars in the city centre with windshields smashed by chunks of plaster that had become dislodged from derelict houses.

A government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, said Friday that the authorities had no reports of serious injuries and that two uninhabited derelict buildings had collapsed. The Defence Ministry was on standby should armed forces be needed, he added.

He asked people to remain calm in the meantime.

“I recommend composure,” he said. “We’re accustomed to earthquakes in Greece, and I call on all citizens to stay informed and take the necessary measures to protect themselves.”

In the first few minutes after the initial quake, cell phone networks were jammed by a surge in calls. According to Greek television, there were some 20,000 calls per second, a higher rate than on New Year’s Eve.

Local news outlets reported that an evacuation order had been announced for all public buildings in the Attica region, which includes Athens, and that a series of small aftershocks were felt around the region. Power was said to be out in central Athens, and the fire service received dozens of calls from people stuck in elevators. Rescue services were on standby, Greek media reported.

It was the first major quake to hit the Greek capital since 1999, when a 5.9-magnitude tremor killed 143 people and caused widespread damage, including the collapse of a factory.

Earthquakes are common in Greece, although strong seismic activity around Athens is rare. But the 1999 quake looms large in the memories of many residents.

In 2017, a 6.1-magnitude quake on the island of Lesbos killed a woman and caused major damage to homes and roads. In October, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck the island of Zakynthos, causing significant damage.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service 

Print Friendly and PDF

Tamim to lead Tigers
Mashrafe out of SL tour
File Photo
ICC suspends Zimbabwe
NZ players make sombre homecoming

More stories

FILE-- Then President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran during a news conference in Cairo, Feb 5, 2013. Now in 2019, there is a surprising split among Iranian hard-liners, some are expressing a different opinion: It’s time to sit down and resolve 40 years of animosity with the US, by talking directly to President Donald Trump. And the most striking voice in that contrarian group is Ahmadinejad. (Tara Todras-Whitehill/The New York Times

Ahmadinejad leads push for Trump talks

FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, June 20, 2019. REUTERS

S Africa president accused of graft

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives in Morristown to spend the weekend at his golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, US, July 19, 2019. REUTERS

US will talk to Britain: Trump

Japanese arsonist believes studio stole his novel

In an undated image made from video provided by Stena Bulk, the British oil tanker Stena Imperio at sea. Iran said Friday, July 19, 2019, that it had seized the tanker in the Persian Gulf, and the tanker’s owner said it had lost contact with the vessel as it appeared to be heading toward Iran. The British government said it was urgently seeking information about the incident. (Stena Bulk via The New York Times)

Iran ‘seizes’ British tanker in Persian Gulf

FILE PHOTO - People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, July 30, 2018. REUTERS

Illegal Bangladeshi migrants becoming citizens: India

US vows to shoot down any Iranian drones

Priyanka stopped from visiting site of shooting

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.