Home > World

US will shoot down any Iranian drones that fly 'too close' to its ships, official says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jul 2019 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2019 09:55 PM BdST

The United States will destroy any Iranian drones that fly “too close” to its ships in the Strait of Hormuz and has evidence that it shot down a drone on Thursday, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.

Iran dismissed US President Donald Trump’s assertion that the US Navy destroyed one of its drones. Iran said all of its unmanned planes were accounted for, amid growing international concern that both sides could blunder into a war in the Gulf.

“If they fly too close to our ships, they’ll continue to be shot down,” the Trump administration official said, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity.

The official said “we have very clear evidence” that US Navy warship Boxer shot down an Iranian drone. “We’re confident,” the official said.

A video of the incident could be released by the Pentagon, the official said.

The official also dismissed an offer made by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that Iran could immediately ratify a document prescribing more intrusive inspections of its nuclear program if the United States abandoned its economic sanctions on Tehran.

Relations between the United States and Iran have worsened since last year when Trump abandoned a 2015 international nuclear deal between world powers and Iran. Under the pact, Iran agreed to restrict nuclear work long seen by the West as a cover for developing atomic bombs in return for lifting sanctions.

Zarif appeared to have no decision-making ability and that Washington “would not consider anything from him serious,” the official said.

Asked whom the United States would need to hear from in order to have negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, the official said: “I would say the supreme leader or the president.”

Trump remained open to negotiations with Iran without preconditions on its nuclear program and will maintain a tough economic sanctions regime on Tehran in the meantime, the official said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Tamim to lead Tigers
Mashrafe out of SL tour
File Photo
ICC suspends Zimbabwe
NZ players make sombre homecoming

More stories

FILE PHOTO - People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, July 30, 2018. REUTERS

Illegal Bangladeshi migrants becoming citizens: India

Priyanka stopped from visiting site of shooting

In British PM race, Temerko wields influence

Chance of no-deal Brexit rises as Johnson leads

Iran rejects report that US Navy downed drone

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the site of a blast near Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan July 19, 2019. REUTERS

Blast near Afghan university kills two

Kyoto fire: Suspect believed studio had stolen his novel

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman walks back after inspecting an honour guard during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Feb 20, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi prince’s war is now his quagmire

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.