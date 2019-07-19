In British PM race, a former Russian tycoon quietly wields influence

Temerko, born in what was then Soviet Ukraine, presents himself in public as an entrepreneur who opposes Britain’s departure from the European Union because it’s bad for his UK energy business, and as a dissident critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But in more than half a dozen conversations with this reporter, conducted over the past three years as part of research for a book, he showed a different side of his career and views.

Temerko revealed himself to be a supporter of Johnson’s bid to lead Britain out of the EU, describing the 2016 public vote to leave the bloc as a “revolution against bureaucracy.” He praised senior Russian security officials, including the current and former heads of the Federal Security Service (FSB), successor to the KGB, and proudly recalled his past work with Russia’s Defence Ministry.

These new insights into Temerko’s private thinking about Johnson, Brexit and Russia come as the ruling Conservative Party is choosing its next leader, and as some British MPs are increasingly wary of possible Russian influence over British politics.

The result of the Conservative Party leadership contest is expected on July 23.

Temerko has gifted more than £1 million to the Conservatives since he gained British citizenship in 2011, electoral finance records show - a significant amount by UK standards.

Johnson is not among the politicians recorded as having received donations from Temerko. But the industrialist has financed some of Johnson’s important allies in parliament, including one of the men running his campaign for the Tory leadership, James Wharton, who also serves as a paid adviser to the UK energy firm where Temerko is a director.

Temerko spoke warmly about his “friend” Johnson, telling how the two men sometimes call each other “Sasha,” the Russian diminutive for Alexander, which is Johnson’s real first name. He described how, at the beginning of Johnson’s tenure as Foreign Secretary from 2016 to 2018, they would often “plot” late into the evening over a bottle of wine on the balcony of Johnson’s office at parliament in Westminster.

Johnson’s press secretary Lee Cain didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment for this article. The Conservative Party said only that “donations to the Conservative Party are properly and transparently declared to the Electoral Commission, published by them, and fully comply with the law.”

In one conversation in February this year, Temerko said he’d joined an unsuccessful attempt led by members of a group of hardline Conservative MPs, the European Research Group, to remove Theresa May as leader in December 2018. The MPs were unhappy at May’s failure to take Britain out of the EU almost three years after Britons voted to leave. Temerko didn’t detail his role in the move, but a senior Conservative Party member confirmed that Temerko was “very much behind the attempt to oust” May. The party member declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. May finally resigned on June 7.

Jacob Rees Mogg, chairman of the European Research Group, said in response to Reuters’ questions that Temerko “has no link formal or informal” with the group. Rees Mogg said he didn’t know Temerko, but couldn’t speak for Temerko’s relationship with individual MPs. May’s office referred Reuters’ questions about the episode to the Conservative Party, which didn’t comment.

In the same conversation in February, Temerko spoke in positive terms about one of Putin’s closest and most powerful allies, Nikolai Patrushev, the hawkish head of Russia’s Security Council and former long-time head of the FSB security service, describing him as a “decent family man.” On another occasion, he said of Patrushev, “There is much more positive than negative about him.”

One of Temerko’s former business partners in Russia, Leonid Nevzlin, said Temerko had long-standing ties with Russian security agencies, but declined to say whether he believes those ties remain active. Nevzlin and Temerko were shareholders in oil firm Yukos, before Putin’s government seized control of the company. Nevzlin, who was one of the main shareholders, said Yukos’s management brought Temerko in “for several projects as well as for his contacts at the top of the Federal Security Service and the Defence Ministry.” Nevzlin added that Temerko knew Patrushev “well.”

Asked to respond, Temerko said in a follow-up interview this week that his role at Yukos encompassed the oil company’s connections with the entire Russian state, not just with the Defence Ministry. His relations with people in the security services, he added, were “formal” and not “personal.” He denied having any ongoing links with Russian security services.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Temerko “has no connection to the Kremlin or the Russian authorities. We do not know this gentleman.” Reuters couldn’t reach Patrushev for comment.

“Jeremy is very dangerous. He really does occupy the centre ground. He’s very clever. He’s a person of the system.”

Asked this week about the apparent contradiction between his private and public statements on Brexit, Temerko said his views changed with time and he was “evolutionary.” He said he joined the push to oust May because he thought she should be more flexible in negotiating a route out of the EU.

In recent weeks, as Johnson’s campaign gathered pace, Temerko has appeared to distance himself from his friend. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph in June, Temerko said he was switching support from Johnson to his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, over Johnson’s apparent willingness to take Britain out of the EU without securing an agreement over the terms of the withdrawal. Temerko repeated this stance in a blog post for the Huffington Post on July 3, calling for Conservatives to reject the “fairytale” being offered by the “fun blonde guy,” a reference to the fair-haired Johnson.

As recently as February, Temerko told this reporter: “Jeremy is very dangerous. He really does occupy the centre ground. He's very clever. He’s a person of the system.” There is no record of Temerko providing any financing to Hunt, and none of Temerko’s longstanding allies work on the Hunt campaign. A spokesperson for Hunt declined to comment.

“We know the Kremlin seeks to disrupt, destabilise and influence our democracy in a number of ways.”

This portrait of Temerko and his activity comes as some MPs worry about possible Russian interference in British democracy. In February this year, parliament’s committee overseeing digital and media matters called on the government to investigate attempts by Russia to influence the June 2016 referendum on Britain’s EU membership, amid growing evidence in the United States and elsewhere that the Kremlin has been pursuing a campaign to divide and disrupt Western democracies.

Ben Bradshaw, a senior Labour parliamentarian who was the first MP to raise concern about potential Kremlin interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum, said Reuters’ findings were “extremely troubling.”

“We know the Kremlin seeks to disrupt, destabilise and influence our democracy in a number of ways. We must have complete confidence that the close relationships between Conservative politicians and Russian business people with ties to the Putin regime are above board and free from Kremlin influencing operations. The fact that an ex Tory MP who is running Johnson’s leadership campaign is employed by Mr Temerko is extraordinary.”

The senior Conservative with knowledge of Temerko’s efforts to remove May said some members of the party had distanced themselves from the businessman in recent months, as concerns have grown over Temerko’s Russian connections. But “others,” he said with reference to Johnson, were “still close.” The party member indicated that Conservative Chairman Brandon Lewis and Sir Graham Brady, then the head of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee, a parliamentary group, had been briefed about these concerns. The source declined to give further details about the briefings. Brady did not respond to an emailed request for comment. A spokesperson for Lewis declined to comment. The Conservative Party didn’t comment.