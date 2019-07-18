Home > World

Malnutrition, disease kill at least 139 displaced in Indonesia's Papua: group

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Jul 2019 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 10:16 PM BdST

Thousands of people in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua have been displaced by fighting between soldiers and separatists, and at least 139 of them have died from malnutrition and disease, an aid group said on Thursday.

But the Indonesian military disputed the figures for deaths and displaced issued by the Solidarity Team for Nduga aid group.

A long-running separatist movement in Papua has seen an increase in violence in recent months.

The military launched a crackdown following the killing by the rebels of 16 construction workers building a highway in the mountainous Nduga area in December.

Hipolitus Wangge, a volunteer with the aid group, said 139 people had died in a camp for displaced in the town of Wamena, 40 of them aged under 5 and 24 older children.

He said 5,200 people, including 700 children, were sheltering in Wamena without enough food, clean water and clothing, while access to health and education was limited.

Many of the displaced were suffering from respiratory infections, diarrhoea and dysentery, he said.

“This morning, a two-year-old child died,” Wangge told reporters at a news briefing in Jakarta.

Muhammad Aidi, a spokesman for Indonesia’s military command in Papua said the group’s account of the situation was a “hoax”.

“There is no data on deaths,” he said, asking for proof of where the bodies were buried, while saying there was no data even on the size of the population in the area.

Aidi said some villagers had returned to their homes with the help of the military and the government and those who had not were afraid of the separatists.

Papua parliament member Emus Gwijangge has urged the military to allow journalists to go to Nduga, saying it had been difficult for the public to get an independent account, the Papuan media outlet Jubi.com reported.

Gwijangge estimated thousands were still displaced.

President Joko Widodo has sought to ease tension in the restive region, which became part of Indonesia after a controversial U.N.-backed referendum in 1969, by freeing prisoners, addressing rights concerns and stepping up investment.

Widodo has also pledged to developed impoverished Papua with projects like the Trans Papua Highway. After the killing of construction workers, he ordered the military to help complete the project.

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ players make sombre homecoming
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI

More stories

'Asia-Pacific meth drug trade worth up to $61 billion'

Iran impound foreign ship in the Gulf

33 dead in Japan animation studio fire

FILE -- Police officers tend to a man who was shot in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico, Mar 23, 2018. Many in Mexico would argue that the drug cartels' violence has only grown worse since the extradition of Joaquin Guzman Loera, the infamous drug lord known as El Chapo. (Brett Gundlock/The New York Times)

El Chapo’s life sentence a ‘pyrrhic victory’ for Mexico

Former Pakistani PM Abbasi arrested

President Donald Trump. The New York Times

How not to insult Trump

Crime outpaces authorities in Southeast Asia: UN

Malaysia's Anwar says he has support to become PM

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.