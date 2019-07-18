Former Pakistani PM Abbasi arrested: anti-graft agency
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2019 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 05:19 PM BdST
Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency arrested a former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on Thursday, a spokesman for the agency, the National Accountability Board (NAB), said.
He gave no details on the grounds for the arrest but a copy of the arrest warrant shared by Abbasi’s PML-N party, indicated that he was accused of “corruption and corrupt practices”.
Abbasi, who served for less than a year following the resignation of former premier Nawaz Sharif in 2017, was arrested while on his way to a news conference in the eastern city of Lahore.
“They said they were from the NAB and took away Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with them,” Ahsan Iqbal, a senior PML-N parliamentarian told a television station.
Last year, the NAB ordered an inquiry into both Abbasi and Sharif over a liquefied natural gas terminal project. Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted in a separate corruption case.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- How not to insult Donald Trump
- El Chapo’s life sentence a ‘pyrrhic victory’ for Mexico as violence soars
- Organised crime outpaces authorities in Southeast Asia, UN says
- Notre Dame came far closer to collapsing than anybody knew
- Ebola outbreak in Congo is deemed health emergency
- US removing Turkey from F-35 programme after its Russian missile defence purchase
- From Iraq to Yemen, drones raise US alarm over Iranian plans
- US judge blasts drug lord El Chapo's 'overwhelming evil,' imposes life sentence
- India aims to expel all illegal migrants, Home Minister Amit Shah says
- Vietnam, China embroiled in S China Sea standoff
Most Read
- Man, son die in Old Dhaka building collapse
- HSC results on Wednesday, available on education board website, SMS services
- Slain youth Refat’s wife Minny remanded for five days
- Bangladesh ranks ninth in graduate level students in US
- MP Ekramul faces wrath after moral policing against students in Noakhali park
- At least 23 people feared dead in Japan in suspected arson
- Video shows Trump and Epstein partying and commenting on women in 1992
- Over 3 million people hit by floods in Bangladesh
- Parliamentary committee discusses arrest of Refat’s wife Minny
- Pass rate of HSC, equivalent exams jumps to 73.93%