Home > World

12 killed, scores wounded in Afghanistan Taliban car bombing

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Jul 2019 09:54 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2019 10:34 PM BdST

Twelve people were killed and more than 80 wounded when Taliban fighters detonated two car bombs at a gate outside police headquarters in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Thursday, police and medical officials and the Taliban said.

After the blasts, militant gunman opened fire from nearby positions and members of the security forces were battling them, said Tadeen Khan, the southern city’s chief of police.

The attackers targeted the police force’s counter-narcotics wing, Khan said.

Eyewitnesses said that following the first explosion, three back-to-back explosions were heard and the gunfight was still going on.

Police cordoned off the area as passers-by fled.

Those killed were both policemen and civilians, said Bahir Ahmadi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, giving the death toll.

A doctor on duty in Kandahar provincial hospital said 83 wounded people had been taken to the hospital, most of them civilians.

The Taliban said in a statement their fighters had detonated car bombs and clashes were continuing as some fighters had entered the police offices.

Kandahar was the former seat of the Taliban when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until they were ousted by a US-led coalition in 2001.

The militants have fought on and while US officials and Taliban militants have been discussing a peace deal since late last year to end the war, the violence has not abated.

At least 20 Afghan forces members were killed in a Taliban ambush in Abkamari district in western Badghis province on Wednesday.

The Taliban also killed an Afghan commander on Wednesday in central Afghanistan. Mateen Mujtaba, who headed an army division in Ghazni province, was conducting a security check in Qarabagh district when an Afghan soldier started shooting.

Officials said the soldier was an infiltrator of the hardline Islamist group.

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ players make sombre homecoming
File Photo: Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq watches the team train during a practice session in Kingston March 20, 2007. Reuters
Inzamam to step down as chief selector
Umpires are human: New Zealand coach
Shakib in WC best XI

More stories

'Asia-Pacific meth drug trade worth up to $61 billion'

Iran impound foreign ship in the Gulf

33 dead in Japan animation studio fire

FILE -- Police officers tend to a man who was shot in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico, Mar 23, 2018. Many in Mexico would argue that the drug cartels' violence has only grown worse since the extradition of Joaquin Guzman Loera, the infamous drug lord known as El Chapo. (Brett Gundlock/The New York Times)

El Chapo’s life sentence a ‘pyrrhic victory’ for Mexico

Former Pakistani PM Abbasi arrested

President Donald Trump. The New York Times

How not to insult Trump

Crime outpaces authorities in Southeast Asia: UN

Malaysia's Anwar says he has support to become PM

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.