N Korean nuclear envoy reported executed is alive: S Korea legislator
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jul 2019 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 06:52 PM BdST
A North Korean nuclear envoy who steered talks before a failed summit with the United States in February is alive, a South Korean legislator said on Tuesday, contradicting a South Korean news report that he had been executed.
There has been a series of conflicting reports in recent weeks about the fate of North Korea’s negotiators after a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump broke down in Vietnam in February.
Kim Hyok Chol, who led working-level talks in the run-up to that summit with his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun, is alive, said Kim Min-ki, a lawmaker who was briefed by South Korea’s intelligence agency.
The lawmaker did not elaborate on Kim Hyok Chol’s situation.
South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper said last month that Kim Hyok Chol had been executed in March, but CNN quickly refuted the report, saying he was alive and in state custody.
Chosun Ilbo also reported that another senior official who was instrumental in preparing the failed summit with the United States, Kim Yong Chol, had been sent to a labor and re-education camp.
But a few days, later Kim Yong Chol appeared in a state media photograph with leader Kim Jong Un.
Seasoned North Korean diplomats have taken over the talks since the Hanoi summit, with a long-time veteran with knowledge of arms control set to lead a new round of negotiations.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- N Korean nuclear envoy reported executed is alive: S Korea legislator
- Trump administration erects another barrier to immigrants seeking US asylum
- Iran to continue to cut nuclear deal commitments: Khamenei
- N Korea says nuclear talks at risk if US-South Korea exercises go ahead
- 'More than 30' feared trapped in Mumbai building collapse
- Iran confirms arrest of French-Iranian scholar, gives no details
- Over 100 killed, millions displaced from floods in India, Nepal and Bangladesh
- Pakistan reopens airspace for civil aviation after India standoff
- Bali earthquake forces hotel evacuations
- Italy seizes air-to-air missile, guns in raids on neo-Nazis
Most Read
- Newlywed couple among at least 10 killed as train ploughs into microbus in Sirajganj
- Awarding six overthrows in final over an 'error' by umpires, claims Taufel
- Shakib in ICC World Cup team of the tournament dominated by champions England
- Ershad will be laid to rest in Dhaka, not Rangpur: GM Quader
- Floods spread, hit over 1.1 million in 15 Bangladesh districts
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad laid to rest in Rangpur
- Grameenphone share price drops to drag Bangladesh stock market down
- Malaysia to revoke moratorium on Bangladeshi workers 'within a month or two'
- Police arrest three in Dhaka with counterfeit Indian rupees made before Eid
- Second funeral prayer held for Ershad at parliament building