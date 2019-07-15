China says Canadian citizen detained for drug offenses
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2019 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 05:10 PM BdST
Chinese police have detained a Canadian citizen in relation with a drugs case involving students, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday, an incident that comes amid a deep chill in relations between the two countries.
Canada’s government said on the weekend that a Canadian citizen had been detained in the Chinese city of Yantai in the eastern province of Shandong, though did not provide details.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that Shandong police had recently discovered a case of foreign students being involved with drugs, one of whom was Canadian.
The case was being processed, he added, without elaborating.
The issue was nothing to do with another drugs case involving foreigners in Jiangsu province, Geng said.
The British embassy said last week that four British citizens had been arrested in Jiangsu.
Relations between China and Canada nosedived last December after police in the city of Vancouver detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, on a US arrest warrant. Beijing is demanding her return.
After Meng’s arrest, China detained two Canadians, accusing them of involvement in stealing state secrets.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Monsoon flooding forces thousands from their homes in Myanmar
- South Africa's Zuma to face corruption inquiry
- Israeli education minister advocates debunked gay conversion therapy
- American woman loses custody battle for daughter in Saudi Arabia
- Quake causes panic in eastern Indonesia; one killed
- India's second lunar mission delayed due to 'technical snag'
- US firms may get nod to restart Huawei sales in 2-4 weeks
- Trump tells freshman Congresswomen to ‘go back’ to the countries they came from
- Quake causes panic in eastern Indonesia; no reports of major damage
- UK police identify suspect behind leaked envoy memos: Sunday Times
Most Read
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- England win World Cup in Super Over drama to end 44-year wait
- Ershad: A quick look back
- Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad
- Death of Ershad evokes memories of a dictator who repressed and reshaped Bangladesh
- Former military ruler Ershad to be buried in Dhaka Tuesday
- No specific information on assets left by Ershad
- Reaction after England end World Cup wait with Super Over win
- BNP expresses condolences over Ershad’s death
- Trump tells freshman Congresswomen to ‘go back’ to the countries they came from