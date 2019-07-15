Home > World

China says Canadian citizen detained for drug offenses

Published: 15 Jul 2019 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 05:10 PM BdST

Chinese police have detained a Canadian citizen in relation with a drugs case involving students, China’s foreign ministry said on Monday, an incident that comes amid a deep chill in relations between the two countries.

Canada’s government said on the weekend that a Canadian citizen had been detained in the Chinese city of Yantai in the eastern province of Shandong, though did not provide details.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that Shandong police had recently discovered a case of foreign students being involved with drugs, one of whom was Canadian.

The case was being processed, he added, without elaborating.

The issue was nothing to do with another drugs case involving foreigners in Jiangsu province, Geng said.

The British embassy said last week that four British citizens had been arrested in Jiangsu.

Relations between China and Canada nosedived last December after police in the city of Vancouver detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co, on a US arrest warrant. Beijing is demanding her return.

After Meng’s arrest, China detained two Canadians, accusing them of involvement in stealing state secrets.

