UK police identify suspect behind leaked envoy memos: Sunday Times
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2019 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 08:18 PM BdST
The suspect behind the leak of confidential memos from Britain’s Washington ambassador, which sparked a major diplomatic rift with the United States, has been identified, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
Last week, Britain’s Mail on Sunday newspaper published memos from Kim Darroch in which he described Donald Trump’s administration as “inept” and “dysfunctional”, prompting an angry response from the US president and causing the envoy to announce his resignation.
British officials have launched an inquiry to find the person responsible for the leak and counter-terrorism police said on Friday they had launched a criminal investigation.
According to the Sunday Times, which cited unnamed government sources, a suspect had been identified and suggestions that it could be the result of a computer hack by a foreign state had been ruled out.
“They think they know who did the leaking,” an unnamed government source told the paper. “It’s now a case of building a case that will stand up in court. It was someone with access to historical files. They went in and grabbed a range of material. It was quite crude.”
Both the Sunday Times and the Mail on Sunday reported that intelligence officials from the GCHQ eavesdropping spy agency were about to join the investigation to find the suspect by scouring email and phone records.
The Mail also published further memos from Darroch, defying a police warning that media which did so could be committing a criminal act.
The paper said Darroch had written to the British government in May 2018 that Trump had decided to unilaterally withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers for “personality reasons” because it had been agreed by his predecessor Barack Obama.
Darroch had said in the cable that the Trump administration was “set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism”, the paper said.
Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism police officer had warned the media not to print any more leaked documents, saying it could breach the Official Secrets Act.
However, he was widely criticized by editors and politicians including the foreign minister Jeremy Hunt and ex-London Mayor Boris Johnson, the two men battling to replace Theresa May as prime minister when she steps down in just over a week’s time.
“It cannot be conceivably right that newspapers or any other media organization publishing such material should face prosecution,” Johnson, the frontrunner, said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Eight hospitalised on last day of Pamplona bull-run
- Migrants in Mexico face kidnappings and violence while awaiting immigration hearings in US
- Women fear return of Taliban, and old ways
- Hong Kong anti-extradition protesters fire up fight in the suburbs
- Monsoon rains kill 30 people in Nepal, others missing
- New Zealand's first gun buyback event a success
- Hong Kong protesters, police clash as demonstrations target Chinese traders
- Lights slowly come back on in Manhattan after major power failure
- UK to facilitate release of Iranian tanker if it gets Syria guarantees
- ‘We’re almost extinct’: China’s investigative journalists are silenced under Xi
Most Read
- Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad dies at 90
- Death of Ershad evokes memories of a dictator who repressed and reshaped Bangladesh
- Former military ruler Ershad to be buried in Dhaka Tuesday
- HM Ershad leaves behind four children
- Bidisha bids emotional farewell to ex-husband Ershad
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- PM Hasina expresses condolences over Ershad’s death
- Bangladesh arrests eight over ‘human heads, blood for Padma Bridge’ rumours
- India authorities arrest top executive at retailer Future Group over unpaid duties
- South Korean Prime Minister Lee arrives in Dhaka