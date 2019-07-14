Home > World

Car bomb and all-night hotel siege kill 26 in Somalia's Kismayo

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jul 2019 09:10 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2019 09:10 AM BdST

Kenyans, Americans, a Briton and Tanzanians were among 26 people killed when Islamist gunmen stormed a hotel in the Somali port city of Kismayo, officials said on Saturday, the deadliest attack in the city since insurgents were driven out in 2012.

A car bomb exploded at the hotel in the southern port city while local elders and lawmakers were meeting on Friday night, before three gunmen stormed in, police said. Security forces took 11 hours to end the siege, they said.

The dead included a presidential candidate for August's Jubbaland regional elections, Jubbaland state president Ahmed Mohamed Madobe said. At least two journalists and a UN agency staff member were also reported to have been killed.

Al Qaeda-linked Islamist group al Shabaab, which is trying to topple Somalia's weak, UN-backed government, immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group's military operations spokesman, said militants killed 30 people, while four al Shabaab fighters had also died.

The jihadist group and government officials tend to give differing casualty figures for attacks.

Regional president Madobe said three Kenyans, one Briton, two Americans and three Tanzanians were among those killed.

"Four militants attacked the hotel. One of them was the suicide car bomber, two were shot dead and one was captured alive by Jubbaland security forces," he said, adding that 56 people were wounded in the attack, including two Chinese.

Police had earlier said all the attackers were killed.

Kismayo is the commercial capital of Jubbaland, a region still partly controlled by al Shabaab, whose fighters frequently carry out bombings in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya, whose troops form part of an African Union peacekeeping force.

Britain's foreign ministry said it was in touch with local authorities for information about the Kismayo attack. A US State Department official confirmed that at least one US citizen was among the dead.

Kismayo resident Osman Nur told Reuters the explosion destroyed parts of the hotel and nearby businesses and security forces were deployed across the city. TV footage showed walls peppered with bullet holes and furniture strewn across the hotel courtyard.

Halima Nur, a mother of four, said by phone that her nephew who worked at the hotel was killed. "I got his dead body this morning and have just buried him," she said. "And this afternoon I will attend the burial of other relatives."

The Somalia office of the UN International Organization for Migration said local staff member Abdifatah Mohamed was killed. SADO Somalia, a local non-governmental organisation, said its executive director Abdullahi Isse Abdulle had died.

Two journalists were among the dead: Somali-Canadian Hodan Naleyah, the founder of Integration TV, and Mohamed Sahal Omar, a reporter for SBC TV in Kismayo, while Naleyah's husband Jama Fariid was also killed, the Jubbaland president said.

"Through her work as a journalist, Hodan highlighted the community's positive stories and contributions in Canada. She became a voice for many. We mourn her loss deeply, and all others killed in the #KismayoAttack," Ahmed Hussen, Canada's immigration minister, wrote on Twitter.

The Somali Journalists Syndicate said Jubbaland security personnel ordered journalists to stop filming funerals of their colleagues and beat them, injuring four reporters. Officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mahad Nur, a Tanzanian hotelier, property developer and supermarket owner, also died, Tanzanian deputy health minister Faustine Ndugulile said on Twitter.

Jubbaland's minister of planning, Aw Hersi, said some of the foreign nationals killed also held Somali citizenship.

Al Shabaab was forced out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011 and has since lost most of its other strongholds.

It was driven out of Kismayo in 2012 by Kenyan forces in support of a regional militia headed by Madobe. The city's port had been a major source of revenue for the Islamists from taxes, charcoal exports and levies on arms and other illegal imports.

Jubbaland is scheduled to have parliamentary elections this month and presidential elections in August.

Print Friendly and PDF

FACTBOX: New Zealand v England
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Anything possible: Williamson
ICC Cricket World Cup Final - England Press Conference - Lord's, London, Britain - July 13, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
England seek to replicate Australia form
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters
Roy escapes final ban

More stories

News coverage of immigration raids plays in a sanctuary space where a Honduran family is staying at a synagogue in Montclair, NJ, July 12, 2019. Word of the weekend's immigration raids seems to have struck fear across undocumented communities, including among people who have been living here for years. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

‘Every time someone  knocks, you get scared’

FILE PHOTO: Britain's ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch listens as US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, US, January 27, 2017. Picture taken January 27, 2017. REUTERS

UK police to probe leak of envoy's memos

FILE PHOTO: Workers stand at the sea port of the coastal town of Kismayu in southern Somalia Nov 12, 2013. REUTERS

Death toll in Somalia hotel attack hits 26

FILE PHOTO: US Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivers a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, US, May 29, 2019. REUTERS

US lawmakers delay Mueller testimony

US financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, US July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via REUTERS

Epstein paid two potential witnesses: US

Flight deck of the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is seen as sailors sweep the deck for foreign object and debris (FOD) walk-down on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) in Arabian Sea, May 19, 2019. Picture taken May 19, 2019. Garrett LaBarge/US Navy/Handout via REUTERS

House curbs Trump’s powers to strike Iran

A photo provided by the Turkish Defence Ministry shows a Russian military cargo plane carrying part of a S-400 missile system at the Murted airfield in Ankara, Turkey, on Friday, July 12, 2019. Defying strenuous American objections and the threat of sanctions, Turkey began receiving the first shipment of a sophisticated Russian surface-to-air missile system on Friday. The purchase of the S-400 antiaircraft equipment was fiercely opposed by NATO and by Washington, which is expected to respond with sanctions. (Turkish Defence Ministry via The New York Times)

Turkey begins receiving Russian missiles

FILE-- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a man in Norcross, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, Oct. 19, 2017. President Donald Trump said nationwide raids to arrest and deport undocumented migrants would begin on July 14, 2019, in a sweep that immigration officials said could roll out over days, echoing a similar threat last month that was never carried out. “Nothing to be secret about,” Trump told reporters at the White House on July 12, where he was asked about the plans. He called it “a major operation.” (Melissa Golden/The New York Times)

Trump again threatens immigration raids

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.