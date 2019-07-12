Suicide bomber kills five at wedding party in eastern Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2019 05:07 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 05:08 PM BdST
A suicide bomber on foot targeted a wedding party in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday, killing at least five people and injuring 40, local officials said.
Atahullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar province’s governor, said a boy set off his explosives inside the house of a pro-government militia commander in Pacheragam district.
Pro-government militias often work with overstretched Afghan security forces to prevent territories falling into the hands of the Taliban and Islamic State fighters.
Last month, Taliban militants killed at least 26 members of a pro-government militia in northern Afghanistan.
