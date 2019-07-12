Home > World

Russia confirms it has started delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Jul 2019 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 05:42 PM BdST

Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation confirmed on Friday it had started delivering S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey and that the deliveries would continue as per an agreed schedule, the RIA news agency reported.

The Turkish defense ministry said earlier on Friday that the first parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system had been delivered, a development set to escalate tensions with the United States which has warned of sanctions over the deal.

