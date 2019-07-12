Johnson & Johnson faces criminal probe related to baby powder: Bloomberg
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2019 10:55 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 10:55 PM BdST
The US Justice Department is pursuing a criminal probe into whether Johnson & Johnson lied about potential cancer risks of its talcum powder, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
A grand jury in Washington is looking into documents related to what company officials knew about any carcinogens in their products, according to the Bloomberg report.
J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Shares of the company fell 5% at $133.94 following the report.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Acosta resigns as US labour secretary over Epstein sex crimes case plea deal
- New N Korea constitution calls Kim head of state, seen as step to US peace treaty
- Russia confirms it has started delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey
- Greece recognizes Venezuela's Guaido, in line with EU
- Suicide bomber kills five at wedding party in eastern Afghanistan
- China says Xi urged Trump to ease N Korea sanctions
- Iran calls on Britain to release seized oil tanker immediately
- Trump drops census citizenship question, vows to get data from government
- US visit risks Beijing’s fury for president of Taiwan
- US conference to host victims of religious persecution
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina
- India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine
- Five more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushon demands in parliament