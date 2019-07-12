Home > World

Indonesia frees Canadian accused of abusing children

Richard C Paddock, The New York Times

Published: 12 Jul 2019

A Canadian educator who has said he was wrongfully sentenced to 11 years in prison on charges of sexually abusing children at a Jakarta school has been granted clemency and returned to Canada, his family said Friday.

Neil Bantleman, an administrator at the prestigious Jakarta Intercultural School, was convicted in 2015 along with six Indonesians on the basis of what critics contended was a flawed police investigation and preposterous evidence.

Among the evidence submitted at trial were claims that Bantleman had used magical powers to seduce the children and render the scenes of his crimes invisible.

“Five years ago I was wrongfully accused and convicted of crimes I did not commit and furthermore never occurred,” Bantleman said in a statement.

“I applied for clemency, which I am pleased was granted by Indonesia last month upholding essential justice and human rights,” said Bantleman, who spent most of the past five years behind bars.

The high-profile trial called into question the competence of the police, the fairness of Indonesia’s judicial system and the desirability of Indonesia as a place for foreigners to live and work.

The office of President Joko Widodo said Bantleman was granted clemency June 19.

The six Indonesians convicted in the case — a teacher’s aide, Ferdinand Tjiong, and five school janitors — who also maintained their innocence, have not been granted clemency, although one was released on parole earlier this year after serving half of his sentence, local news media reported.

The allegations were initially brought by the mother of a 6-year-old boy who said he had been sexually abused at school.

During questioning, the boy told the police that Bantleman had kept him from feeling pain during attacks by inserting a “magic stone” in his anus and that Bantleman had conjured the stone from the sky. No stone was ever presented as evidence.

The boy also told the police that the school’s employees had sexually assaulted him and other victims in “secret rooms” on campus that were later “hidden.” A police search of the school never found any sign of a secret room.

Bantleman, Tjiong and the five janitors were convicted in separate trials and sentenced to prison terms ranging from seven to 11 years.

 

