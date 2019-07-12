Home > World

House votes to check Trump’s authority to strike Iran

>> Catie Edmondson, The New York Times

Published: 12 Jul 2019 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 11:54 PM BdST

Previous Next
The House voted Friday to curb President Donald Trump’s ability to strike Iran militarily, adopting a bipartisan provision that would require the president to get Congress’s approval before authorising military force against Tehran.
Related Stories

The 251-170 vote reflects lawmakers’ growing desire to take back long-ceded authority over matters of war and peace from the executive branch, a reclamation legislators contend has grown increasingly urgent amid escalating tensions with Iran. It also reflected a war weariness on both sides of the aisle after 17 years of conflict in the Middle East; 27 Republicans joined the Democrats to approve it.

Last month, Trump led the United States to the brink of a retaliatory missile strike before abruptly reversing course minutes before launch. On Thursday, three Iranian boats briefly tried to block passage of a British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Britain’s Ministry of Defence.

US President Donald Trump addresses a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, US May 20, 2019. Reuters

US President Donald Trump addresses a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, US May 20, 2019. Reuters

Trump said last month he believes he does not need congressional approval to strike Iran. The vote Friday amounted to a pointed and bipartisan rebuttal — led by strange ideological bedfellows, Rep. Ro Khanna, a liberal Democrat from California, and Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of Trump’s most strident Republican allies in Congress.

“When this passes, it will be a clear statement from members of Congress on both sides of the aisle that this country is tired of endless wars, that we do not want another war in the Middle East,” Khanna said before the amendment vote.

Gaetz issued a challenge to his Republican peers late Thursday night.

“If my war-hungry colleagues, some of whom have already suggested we invade Venezuela and North Korea and probably a few other countries before lunchtime tomorrow; if they’re so certain of their case against Iran,” Gaetz said, “let them bring their authorisation to use military force against Iran to this very floor. Let them make the case to Congress and the American people.”

The amendment, attached to the annual defence policy bill, would not restrict the president’s ability to respond to an attack.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters
Roy escapes final ban
Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters
England end 27-year final wait
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters
One of the worst performances: Finch

More stories

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. President Donald Trump said Friday morning, July 12 2019, that Acosta will resign following controversy over a lenient plea deal he made with Jeffrey Epstein when he was a prosecutor in Florida. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

US labour secretary resigns

New N Korea constitution calls Kim head of state 

US President Trump announces administration efforts to add citizenship question to 2020 census at the White House in Washington. REUTERS

Trump drops census citizenship question

Russia has started delivery of S-400 to Turkey

Iran calls on Britain to release seized tanker

Greece recognizes Venezuela's Guaido

Xi urged Trump to ease N Korea sanctions: China

Suicide bomber kills 5 at wedding party in Afghanistan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.