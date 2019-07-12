China says Xi urged Trump to ease N Korea sanctions
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2019 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 04:38 PM BdST
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged US President Donald Trump to ease sanctions on North Korea during their meeting in Japan last month, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
China has signed up for strict UN sanctions following North Korea’s repeated missile and nuclear tests but has also suggested sanctions could be eased to reward North Korea for good behavior.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that Xi briefed Trump on China’s position on North Korea when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.
“In the meeting with President Trump in Osaka, President Xi briefed him on China’s principled position on the peninsula issue, and pushed the US side to show flexibility and meet the North Koreans half way, including easing sanctions in due course,” Geng said.
Xi and Trump have both held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently - Xi before the G20 summit during a trip to Pyongyang, and Trump after the summit, when he met Kim at the Demilitarised Zone along the North’s border with South Korea.
The United States hopes to see a freeze in the North Korean nuclear program as the start of a process of denuclearisation, the State Department said on Tuesday, ahead of fresh talks with Pyongyang supposed to take place this month.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump drops census citizenship question, vows to get data from government
- US visit risks Beijing’s fury for president of Taiwan
- US conference to host victims of religious persecution
- Interpol operation seizes more than 10,000 animals in anti-trafficking campaign
- Pakistan PM hits out at poor railways as crash kills 11, injures dozens
- Fire kills one, injures 13 at power plant blaze near Moscow
- Taiwan president leaves for US, warns of threat from 'overseas forces'
- China rebuked by 22 nations over Xinjiang repression
- ‘It could have been any of us’: Disdain for Trump runs among ambassadors
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on ex-AB Bank chairman, directors over Citycell loan scam
- India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine
- Thousands marooned as heavy rains hit Bandarban
- Bhola man detained for allegedly circulating ‘beheading’ rumours on social media
- Rampant England end Australia's title defence to roar into final
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushan demands in parliament