Britain replaces warship in Gulf, to maintain continuous presence
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jul 2019 10:40 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 10:40 PM BdST
Britain said on Friday it would deploy the destroyer HMS Duncan warship to the Gulf to replace HMS Montrose, maintaining a continuous presence there during a time of heightened tension in the region.
Relations between Tehran and the West have been increasingly strained after Britain seized an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar and London said HMS Montrose had to fend off Iranian vessels which sought to block a British-owned tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
“As part of our long standing presence in the Gulf, HMS Duncan is deploying to the region to ensure we maintain a continuous maritime security presence while HMS Montrose comes off task for pre-planned maintenance and crew change over,” the government said.
“This will ensure that the UK alongside international partners can continue to support freedom of navigation for vessels transiting through this vital shipping.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Indonesia frees Canadian accused of abusing children
- Acosta resigns as US labour secretary over Epstein sex crimes case plea deal
- New N Korea constitution calls Kim head of state, seen as step to US peace treaty
- Russia confirms it has started delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey
- Greece recognizes Venezuela's Guaido, in line with EU
- Suicide bomber kills five at wedding party in eastern Afghanistan
- China says Xi urged Trump to ease N Korea sanctions
- Iran calls on Britain to release seized oil tanker immediately
- Trump drops census citizenship question, vows to get data from government
- US visit risks Beijing’s fury for president of Taiwan
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina
- India hands over 250 houses for Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine
- Five more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
- Sex abusers must get maximum penalty, Raushon demands in parliament