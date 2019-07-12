Home > World

Acosta resigns as US labour secretary over Epstein sex crimes case plea deal

Annie Karni and Eileen Sullivan, The New York Times

Published: 12 Jul 2019 08:34 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 08:34 PM BdST

President Donald Trump said Friday that Alex Acosta, his embattled secretary of labour, will resign following controversy over his handling of a sex crimes case involving the financier, Jeffrey Epstein, when he was a prosecutor in Florida.

Acosta called the president in the morning and informed him of his decision to resign, Trump said, as he left the White House for travel to Milwaukee and Cleveland.

The resignation comes just two days after Acosta convened a news conference to defend his actions in the 2008 case when he was the US attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Earlier this week, federal prosecutors in Manhattan brought new charges against Epstein, accusing him of sex trafficking, which revived concerns about the federal government’s handling of sex crimes charges against Epstein more than a decade ago. They also resurrected Trump’s previous relationship with Epstein, whom he described as “a terrific guy” in 2002.

Democrats on Thursday demanded a briefing from the Justice Department about the 2008 agreement not to prosecute Epstein.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England's JasonRoy speaks with umpire Handunnettige Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus Action Images via Reuters
Roy escapes final ban
Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 England players line up before the match Action Images via Reuters
England end 27-year final wait
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - Australia v England - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 11, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch after the coin toss before the match Action Images via Reuters
One of the worst performances: Finch

More stories

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. President Donald Trump said Friday morning, July 12 2019, that Acosta will resign following controversy over a lenient plea deal he made with Jeffrey Epstein when he was a prosecutor in Florida. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

US labour secretary resigns

New N Korea constitution calls Kim head of state 

US President Trump announces administration efforts to add citizenship question to 2020 census at the White House in Washington. REUTERS

Trump drops census citizenship question

Russia has started delivery of S-400 to Turkey

Iran calls on Britain to release seized tanker

Greece recognizes Venezuela's Guaido

Xi urged Trump to ease N Korea sanctions: China

Suicide bomber kills 5 at wedding party in Afghanistan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.