Home > World

US to probe French plan to tax tech companies

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jul 2019 10:07 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 10:27 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an investigation into France’s planned tax on technology companies, a probe that could lead to the United States imposing new tariffs or other trade restrictions.

“The United States is very concerned that the digital services tax which is expected to pass the French Senate tomorrow unfairly targets American companies,” US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement announcing the investigation.

The move gives Lighthizer up to a year to investigate if France’s digital-tax plan would hurt US technology companies.

The “Section 301” investigation will determine if the levy poses an unfair trade practice. Prior investigations have covered Chinese trade practices and European Union subsidies on large commercial aircraft.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in March that a 3% tax on the French revenue of large internet companies could yield 500 million euros ($563 million) a year.

USTR said in a statement the “services covered are ones where US firms are global leaders. The structure of the proposed new tax as well as statements by officials suggest that France is unfairly targeting the tax at certain US-based technology companies.”

Lighthizer said Trump “has directed that we investigate the effects of this legislation and determine whether it is discriminatory or unreasonable and burdens or restricts United States commerce.”

Le Maire said the tax would target some 30 companies, mostly American but also Chinese, German, Spanish and British, as well as one French firm and several firms with French origins that have been bought by foreign companies.

The tax would affect companies with at least 750 million euros ($844 million) in annual revenues and apply to revenue from digital business including online advertising. Companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc would likely be subject to the tax.

Technology industry lobby group ITI, which represents Apple, Amazon, Google and other tech companies, urged the United States not to resort to tariffs in the dispute.

“We support the US government’s efforts to investigate these complex trade issues but urge it to pursue the 301 investigation in a spirit of international cooperation and without using tariffs as a remedy,” Jennifer McCloskey, ITI’s vice president of policy, said in a statement.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the panel, praised the investigation.

“The digital services tax that France and other European countries are pursuing is clearly protectionist and unfairly targets American companies in a way that will cost US jobs and harm American workers,” they said in a joint statement.

“The United States would not need to pursue this path if other countries would abandon these unilateral actions and focus their energies on the multilateral process that is underway,” the statement added.

Lighthizer said the United States “will continue its efforts with other countries at the OECD to reach a multilateral agreement to address the challenges to the international tax system posed by an increasingly digitised global economy.”

Bloomberg Tax reported the investigation earlier, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters
Kohli rues 45-minute slump
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters
Williamson hails pace attack
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters
England a different animal: Plunkett
NZ stun India to reach final

More stories

Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose is pictured at speed in the Mediterranean Sea during Exercise Cougar 12 Oct 10, 2012. Picture taken Oct 10, 2012. LA(PHOT) Joel Rouse/Royal Navy/Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS.

Iranian boats 'harass' British tanker

US to probe French tax plan for tech firms

Migrants wait for busses to take them to crowded shelters and the Futuranet bus stop near the border crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico, July 8, 2019 The New York Times

A dramatic drop in migrant arrivals on the border

Trump accuses Iran of secret nuclear enrichment

May regrets resignation of UK ambassador to US

Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, head of the hardline Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) or

SL Buddhist monks at political centre stage

Kim Darroch. Photo: Kim Darroch/Twitter/UK government

British ambassador to US resigns

A view of the US Capitol, in Washington DC, US, June 20, 2019. REUTERS

Democrats declare climate emergency

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.