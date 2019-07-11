Major fire erupts at power station in Moscow
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2019 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 09:11 PM BdST
A major fire broke out at a power station in the Moscow region on Thursday, injuring six to nine people, the energy ministry and Russian media reports said.
Huge flames could be seen leaping into the sky from Thermal Power Station-27 in the Mytishchi district northeast of Moscow.
An eyewitness quoted by the RIA news agency said the flames were 50 metres (yards) high.
Emergency services deployed more than 150 firefighters to the scene, as well as dozens of vehicles including fire engines, helicopters and trains, Zhanna Terekhova, spokeswoman for the emergency services, said on state television.
There was no risk of the fire spreading to residential areas, she said, adding that firefighters hoped to extinguish the blaze within the hour.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taiwan president leaves for US, warns of threat from 'overseas forces'
- China rebuked by 22 nations over Xinjiang repression
- ‘It could have been any of us’: Disdain for Trump runs among ambassadors
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Amnesty International calls on S Korea to end discrimination of gay soldiers
- US border agency says it is holding 200 children, down from 2,500 in May
- Indian media body asks govt to withdraw restrictions on journalists
- Six foreign nationals killed as severe weather hits Greece
- US to probe French plan to tax tech companies
- Britain says Iran attempted to block its oil tanker
Most Read
- Britain says Iran attempted to block its oil tanker
- No gas supply to large areas of Dhaka for 12 hours from Thursday night
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- Disappointed Kohli rues 45-minute slump in Manchester
- New Zealand stun India to reach final despite Jadeja heroics
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha prosecuted for 'loan fraud, embezzlement'
- All Rajshahi trains cancelled as derailed oil carriages snap rail links
- Bangladesh needs to change rules to open up economy further, says PM's ICT advisor
- Myanmar has ‘much more’ to do for safe Rohingya return, says Ban Ki-moon