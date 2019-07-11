Home > World

Iranian boats 'harass' British tanker in the Gulf

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jul 2019 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 10:08 AM BdST

Five boats believed to belong to Iranian Revolutionary Guards approached a British oil tanker in the Gulf on Wednesday and asked it to stop in Iranian waters close by, but withdrew after a British warship warned them, US officials said.

Britain's Ministry of Defence had no immediate comment.

The incident occurred almost a week after British Royal Marines boarded an Iranian tanker, Grace 1, off Gibraltar and seized it on suspicion that it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Britain would face "consequences" over the seizure of the Iranian tanker.

Tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies have risen sharply since Washington stepped up economic sanctions against Iran and moved to bring the country's oil exports to zero as part of a "maximum pressure" policy to make Iran halt actions that it said undermined regional security.

Iran has responded to the sanctions by starting to breach limits put on its nuclear activities under a 2015 deal with world powers.

Several oil tankers were attacked in waters near Iran's southern coast in May and June, for which the United States blamed Iran. Tehran denied any involvement.

Last month, Iran shot down a US drone near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting President Donald Trump to order retaliatory air strikes, only to call them off.

The US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Wednesday's incident happened as British Heritage was at the northern entrance of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Royal Navy HMS Montrose, which was also there, pointed it guns at the boats and warned them over radio, at which point they dispersed," one of the officials said.

"It was harassment and an attempt to interfere with the passage," the other official said.

The United States hopes to enlist allies over the next two weeks or so in a military coalition to safeguard strategic waters off Iran and Yemen, Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 India's Virat Kohli after the match Action Images via Reuters
Kohli rues 45-minute slump
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters
Williamson hails pace attack
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - England Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 10, 2019 England's Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters
England a different animal: Plunkett
NZ stun India to reach final

More stories

Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Montrose is pictured at speed in the Mediterranean Sea during Exercise Cougar 12 Oct 10, 2012. Picture taken Oct 10, 2012. LA(PHOT) Joel Rouse/Royal Navy/Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS.

Iranian boats 'harass' British tanker

US to probe French tax plan for tech firms

Migrants wait for busses to take them to crowded shelters and the Futuranet bus stop near the border crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico, July 8, 2019 The New York Times

A dramatic drop in migrant arrivals on the border

Trump accuses Iran of secret nuclear enrichment

May regrets resignation of UK ambassador to US

Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, head of the hardline Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) or

SL Buddhist monks at political centre stage

Kim Darroch. Photo: Kim Darroch/Twitter/UK government

British ambassador to US resigns

A view of the US Capitol, in Washington DC, US, June 20, 2019. REUTERS

Democrats declare climate emergency

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.