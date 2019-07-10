Home > World

May regrets resignation of UK ambassador to US

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Jul 2019 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 05:47 PM BdST

UK PM May says she regrets resignation of ambassador to United States

Prime Minister Theresa May said she regretted that Britain’s ambassador to the United States had felt the need to resign, adding that officials needed to be able to give “full and frank advice”.

Kim Darroch resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labelled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the US president’s administration inept.

“This morning I have spoken to Sir Kim Darroch. I have told him that it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position,” May told parliament.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Ross Taylor is run out Action Images via Reuters
NZ post 239-8 against India
India dominate NZ
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters
Lawmakers take to the field
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
India-NZ semis to continue on Wednesday

More stories

A view of the US Capitol, in Washington DC, US, June 20, 2019. REUTERS

Democrats declare climate emergency

Gunmen massacre 18 in Papua New Guinea

Protesters calling for a change in Northern Ireland’s abortion law walking near Parliament in London. The New York Times

UK parliament backs gay marriage in N Ireland

Acosta is pressed to quit

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, leadership candidates for Britain's Conservative Party, attend Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate at MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain July 9, 2019. Matt Frost/ITV/Handout via REUTERS

PM hopefuls battle over Brexit

Mexico's Finance Minister Urzua listens during a news conference in Mexico City. REUTERS

Mexican finance minister quits over economic ‘extremism’

Iran is within range of Israeli strikes: Netanyahu

The headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco, Oct 27, 2016

Twitter scales back its limits on users’ speech

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.