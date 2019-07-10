May regrets resignation of UK ambassador to US
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2019 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 05:47 PM BdST
UK PM May says she regrets resignation of ambassador to United States
Prime Minister Theresa May said she regretted that Britain’s ambassador to the United States had felt the need to resign, adding that officials needed to be able to give “full and frank advice”.
Kim Darroch resigned on Wednesday after Donald Trump labelled him “stupid” and “wacky” following the release of confidential memos from the envoy in which he branded the US president’s administration inept.
“This morning I have spoken to Sir Kim Darroch. I have told him that it is a matter of great regret that he has felt it necessary to leave his position,” May told parliament.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- May regrets resignation of UK ambassador to US
- British ambassador to Washington resigns after leaked memo spat
- Gunmen massacre 18, including children, in Papua New Guinea attack
- UK parliament backs same-sex marriage and abortion rights in Northern Ireland
- Acosta is pressed to quit over deal given to Epstein
- US Democratic lawmakers declare climate emergency
- Britain's PM hopefuls battle over Brexit in bad-tempered debate
- In blow to Mexican president, finance minister quits over economic 'extremism'
- Twitter scales back its limits on users’ speech
- Netanyahu warns Iran it is within range of Israeli air strikes
Most Read
- Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Dhaka commuters in trouble, so are rickshaw-pullers
- Livestock official threatens legal action against researchers who found antibiotics in pasteurised milk
- Malaysia detains Rohingya militant suspect who threatened Bangladesh PM Hasina with death
- Air India issues apology for Zamzam water ban
- Ailing Jatiya Party chief Ershad opens his eyes, says his brother
- Netherlands Queen Maxima, former UN chief Ban Ki-moon arrive in Dhaka
- HSC results to be published on July 17
- Noted media personality Muhammad Jahangir passes away