Home > World

Gunmen massacre 18, including children, in Papua New Guinea attack

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Jul 2019 03:27 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 03:27 PM BdST

Gunmen have massacred as many as 18 people including women and children in a remote village in Papua New Guinea, apparently the latest victims of a tribal feud, and Prime Minister James Marape vowed on Wednesday to hunt down the killers.

Violence has long ravaged the poor but resource-rich Pacific Ocean nation, but the scale of the latest bloodletting has shocked the country.

"It's a very sad story," Philip Undialu, the governor of Hela Province in the rugged central highlands where the attack took place on Monday, told Reuters by phone.

Pictures posted on Facebook showed the dead, including several children, wrapped in cloth and laid on palm leaves by the side of a road.

Undialu said the particular trigger for the killings in Karida village, some 630 km northwest of the capital, Port Moresby, was not known but the violence was the latest flare-up of a conflict running for years.

Those targeted had offered shelter to victims of a bout of violence several weeks ago, he said.

"It was retaliation of a previous attack ... it was a very sudden attack," he said, adding that in all, 24 people had been killed in the latest phase of violence.

"Both attacks were made in an innocent community where people were not expecting it and all of us are in a state of shock."

Prime Minister Marape said he was "coming for" the killers.

"In memory of the innocent who continue to die at the hands of gun-toting criminals, your time is up," Marape said in a post on his official Facebook page.

"Before I had someone else to report to, now I have no one else to report to but the innocent you kill," he said. "I am not afraid to use strongest measures in law on you ... I am coming for you."

Marape, who became leader in May, cited a lack of police on the ground as a major problem in a region that has for years grappled with violence, sometimes driven by disputes over the distribution of resource wealth.

ExxonMobil Corp operates a natural gas processing plant in the province and halted construction on a pipeline last year because of unrest.

Barrick Gold Corp and China's Zijin Mining run Porgera, a gold mine, in a neighbouring province.

Last year, aid workers bringing relief supplies to the area's district town of Tari after a big earthquake were ordered out and the army was sent in to quell tribal disputes.

Print Friendly and PDF

India dominate NZ
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Ross Taylor is run out Action Images via Reuters
NZ post 239-8 against India
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters
Lawmakers take to the field
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
India-NZ semis to continue on Wednesday

More stories

A view of the US Capitol, in Washington DC, US, June 20, 2019. REUTERS

Democrats declare climate emergency

Gunmen massacre 18 in Papua New Guinea

Protesters calling for a change in Northern Ireland’s abortion law walking near Parliament in London. The New York Times

UK parliament backs gay marriage in N Ireland

Acosta is pressed to quit

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, leadership candidates for Britain's Conservative Party, attend Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate at MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain July 9, 2019. Matt Frost/ITV/Handout via REUTERS

PM hopefuls battle over Brexit

Mexico's Finance Minister Urzua listens during a news conference in Mexico City. REUTERS

Mexican finance minister quits over economic ‘extremism’

Iran is within range of Israeli strikes: Netanyahu

The headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco, Oct 27, 2016

Twitter scales back its limits on users’ speech

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.