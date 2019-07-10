Home > World

Britain to face 'consequences' for seizing Iranian tanker: Rouhani

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Jul 2019 07:01 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 07:01 PM BdST

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Britain would face “consequences” over the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker.

Iran has demanded the immediate release of the Grace 1, which British Royal Marines boarded off Gibraltar last week and seized on suspicion that it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

“You (Britain) are the initiator of insecurity and you will realize the consequences later,” Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting, in remarks carried by state television.

“Now you are so hopeless that, when one of your tankers wants to move in the region, you have to bring your frigates (to escort it) because you are scared. Then why do you commit such acts (seizure)? You should instead allow navigation to be safe,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani also said Iran’s decision to increase uranium enrichment would produce fuel for power plants and serve other peaceful aims, and that it was within the framework of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

He was speaking a day after European powers accused Iran of “pursuing activities inconsistent with its commitments” under the nuclear deal and called for an urgent meeting of the parties to the agreement.

“You (Europeans) do not need to worry about Iran, your concern must be over the United States, which has violated this whole commitment and undermined international obligations,” Rouhani said.

Britain, Germany, France, Russia, China and Iran are the remaining parties to the deal, which the United States abandoned last year.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 10, 2019 New Zealand's Ross Taylor is run out Action Images via Reuters
NZ post 239-8 against India
India dominate NZ
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters
Lawmakers take to the field
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
India-NZ semis to continue on Wednesday

More stories

A view of the US Capitol, in Washington DC, US, June 20, 2019. REUTERS

Democrats declare climate emergency

Gunmen massacre 18 in Papua New Guinea

Protesters calling for a change in Northern Ireland’s abortion law walking near Parliament in London. The New York Times

UK parliament backs gay marriage in N Ireland

Acosta is pressed to quit

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, leadership candidates for Britain's Conservative Party, attend Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate at MediaCityUK in Salford, Britain July 9, 2019. Matt Frost/ITV/Handout via REUTERS

PM hopefuls battle over Brexit

Mexico's Finance Minister Urzua listens during a news conference in Mexico City. REUTERS

Mexican finance minister quits over economic ‘extremism’

Iran is within range of Israeli strikes: Netanyahu

The headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco, Oct 27, 2016

Twitter scales back its limits on users’ speech

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.