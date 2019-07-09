Home > World

Trump assails Britain's May, ambassador to US who called his administration 'inept'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jul 2019 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 10:16 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump attacked Prime Minister Theresa May and her ambassador to Washington on Monday while Britain voiced regret for the leak of confidential memos in which the diplomat called Trump's administration "dysfunctional" and "inept."

The memos from Kim Darroch, ambassador to Washington, were divulged to a Sunday newspaper, annoying Trump and embarrassing London.

"Contact has been made with the Trump administration, setting out our view that we believe the leak is unacceptable," May's spokesman told reporters. "It is, of course, a matter of regret that this has happened."

Trump responded on Twitter by criticising May's handling of Brexit and saying she disregarded his advice.

"What a mess she and her representatives have created," he wrote. "I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him."

"The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!" he wrote.

Hours after Trump's tweet, May's spokesman reiterated Britain's position that the leak was unfortunate and said Darroch "continues to have the prime minister’s full support."

Trade minister Liam Fox, who is visiting Washington, told BBC radio he would apologise to Trump's daughter Ivanka, whom he was due to meet.

"I will be apologising for the fact that either our civil service or elements of our political class have not lived up to the expectations that either we have or the United States has about their behaviour, which in this particular case has lapsed in a most extraordinary and unacceptable way," he said.

"Malicious leaks of this nature ... can actually lead to a damage to that relationship, which can therefore affect our wider security interest."

It was unclear whether his message had been relayed before Trump posted his tweet. It was the US president's second broadside against the British ambassador, whom he criticised on Sunday as not having "served the UK well."

Britain is hoping to strike a major trade deal with its closest ally after it leaves the European Union, an exit scheduled for Oct 31.

'SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES' FOR LEAKER

In confidential memos to his government dating from 2017 to the present, Darroch said reports of in-fighting in the White House were "mostly true" and last month described confusion within the administration over Trump's decision to call off a military strike on Iran.

"We don't really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," Darroch wrote in one memo.

Ministers said the government did not agree with Darroch.

Foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, one of two men who might replace May by the end of the month, said: "I have made it clear that I don't share the ambassador's assessment of either the US administration or relations with the US administration, but I do defend his right to make that frank assessment."

He promised "serious consequences" for whoever had leaked the memos.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party and long a thorn in the side of British governments, said figures such as Darroch would be "not be around" if ex-foreign minister Boris Johnson, the other candidate seeking to replace May, was chosen by Conservative Party members.

Despite being close to Trump, Farage ruled himself out of becoming Britain's next ambassador in Washington, telling BBC radio: "I don't think I'm the right man for that job."

An inquiry was under way to determine who was behind the second serious disclosure of confidential material this year. May's spokesman said police would be involved if there was evidence of criminality.

Two months ago, May fired defence minister Gavin Williamson after secret discussions in the National Security Council about Chinese telecoms firm Huawei were leaked to the media, and an inquiry concluded that he was responsible.

Williamson denied any involvement and police said there was no reason for a criminal investigation.

Print Friendly and PDF

BCB parts ways with Rhodes, Walsh
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Press Conference - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli happy to play second fiddle to Rohit
World T20 final run can inspire England: Root
File Photo: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis no mystery for us: India

More stories

A Department of Homeland Security bus parked at a migrant detention facility after dropping off a group of boys in Clint, Texas, July 4, 2019. The New York Times

US treatment of migrant children ‘shocks’ UN rights head

Britain's ambassador to US Darroch listens during Trump-May joint news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS

Trump assails May, ambassador to US

Greek Conservatives take charge in landslide win

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019. REUTERS

Iran’s new nuclear threats would reverse steps in pact

Anti-extradition bill protesters shout slogans as they march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, China Jul 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Extradition bill is dead: HK leader

FILE PHOTO: Indian soldiers stand guard near the site of explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district Feb 14, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

Rights violations in Kashmir continue unchecked: UN

Several people seen exiting Deutsche Bank in Manhattan holding large white envelopes on the morning of July 8, 2019. The New York Times

Deutsche Bank layoffs begin

Iran has passed enrichment cap set in 2015 deal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.