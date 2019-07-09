Home > World

EU calls on Iran to reverse uranium enrichment and uphold nuclear deal

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jul 2019 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 05:51 PM BdST

The European Union on Tuesday urged Iran to reverse its scaled up uranium enrichment that breaches a nuclear arms control deal it agreed in 2015.

“We continue to urge Iran not take further measures that undermine the nuclear deal to stop and to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with the JCPOA, including the production of low-enriched uranium,” an EU spokeswoman told reporters, referring to the deal’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran has said it will boost its uranium enrichment in a few hours above a cap set by the nuclear deal, a move that could mean the return of all economic sanctions on Tehran.

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ bat against India in first World Cup semi-final
BCB parts ways with Rhodes, Walsh
ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India Press Conference - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 8, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Kohli happy to play second fiddle to Rohit
World T20 final run can inspire England: Root

More stories

A Department of Homeland Security bus parked at a migrant detention facility after dropping off a group of boys in Clint, Texas, July 4, 2019. The New York Times

US treatment of migrant children ‘shocks’ UN rights head

Britain's ambassador to US Darroch listens during Trump-May joint news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS

Trump assails May, ambassador to US

Greek Conservatives take charge in landslide win

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019. REUTERS

Iran’s new nuclear threats would reverse steps in pact

Anti-extradition bill protesters shout slogans as they march to West Kowloon Express Rail Link Station in Hong Kong, China Jul 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Extradition bill is dead: HK leader

FILE PHOTO: Indian soldiers stand guard near the site of explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district Feb 14, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File Photo

Rights violations in Kashmir continue unchecked: UN

Several people seen exiting Deutsche Bank in Manhattan holding large white envelopes on the morning of July 8, 2019. The New York Times

Deutsche Bank layoffs begin

Iran has passed enrichment cap set in 2015 deal

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.