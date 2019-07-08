Iran says it has passed enrichment cap set in 2015 nuclear deal
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2019 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 04:43 PM BdST
Iran has passed the 3.67% uranium enrichment cap set by its landmark 2015 nuclear deal and may enrich at even higher levels, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Monday according to the IRIB news agency.
Iran said on Sunday it would shortly boost uranium enrichment above the cap, prompting a warning from US President Donald Trump, who wants the pact renegotiated, that Tehran “better be careful”.
“Twenty percent is not needed now, but if we want we will produce it. When we’ve put aside 3.67% enrichment we have no obstacle or problem with this action,” Kamalvandi was quoted as saying, noting that options for enriching at higher levels had been discussed with the Supreme National Security Council.
“There is the 20% option and there are options even higher than that but each in its own place. Today if our country’s needs are one thing, we won’t pursue something else just to scare the other side a little more.
“But they know it’s an upward trend,” he said.
Increasing the number of centrifuges is an option for Iran’s third step in reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal, Kamalvandi said, noting that restarting IR-2 and IR-2 M centrifuges is an option.
The remaining European signatories to the nuclear deal should act quickly to fulfill their promises because Iran will continue reducing its commitments to the deal until it achieves a result, Kamalvandi said, according to IRIB.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jeffrey Epstein is accused of luring girls to his Manhattan mansion and abusing them
- A political murder and far-right terrorism: Germany’s new hateful reality
- Executions 'rampant' in Philippine drug war, UN probe needed
- Bus skids off Yamuna Expressway near Delhi killing 29, injuring 17
- Greek Conservatives take charge in landslide win, vow more investment, fewer taxes
- Hong Kong police arrest six at Kowloon protest
- In leak, UK ambassador calls Trump administration ‘inept’ and ‘clumsy’
- Economic 'game changer'? African leaders launch free-trade zone
- Israeli minister says Iran's enrichment ramp moderate but a 'march' towards bomb
- Hundreds protest in Paris against deadly domestic violence
Most Read
- Bangladesh father alerts all after 7-year-old girl’s alleged ‘rapist, murderer’ is arrested
- Rickshaw ban on key Dhaka streets fails to ease traffic snarls but spells sufferings
- Jesus takes centre stage as Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win Copa America
- It’s cricket time: MPs to fight in World Cup
- Feroz Rashid’s daughter-in-law suffers gunshot at home
- Narayanganj madrasa principal remanded after alleged rape, sex abuse of 12 students
- Bangladesh passes law to stop cruelty to animals with jail term for tethering dog for 24 hours
- BTRC unmoved as Grameenphone seeks arbitration on disputed demand after bandwidth block
- Mashrafe takes responsibility for inconsistent teammates
- Rickshaw-pullers block Dhaka roads to protest ban