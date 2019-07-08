Home > World

Iran must be persuaded to stick to nuclear deal: Germany 

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Jul 2019 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2019 04:59 PM BdST

Iran must be persuaded to stick to its commitments set by the 2015 nuclear deal, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after Tehran announced it would boost its uranium enrichment above a cap set by the accord.

“The ball is clearly in Iran’s court. We want to preserve the deal. For this, parties must stick to it,” the spokesman told a regular government news conference.

Asked at which point a red line would be crossed for the German government, the spokesman said: “Our objective is that Iran abides by the deal.” He added that Tehran must reverse all steps that contradict the landmark accord.

Iran has passed the 3.67% uranium enrichment cap set by its landmark 2015 nuclear deal and may enrich at even higher levels, the spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation was cited as saying on Monday.

Germany is one of the six countries that struck the nuclear deal with Iran in 2015. The United States has since withdrawn from the agreement.

Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China are trying to keep the deal alive amid heightened tension between the US and Iran.

Print Friendly and PDF

File Photo: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis with team mates Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis no mystery for us: India
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Aaron Finch walks after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters
Australia limping before 'blockbuster' semi
Mashrafe takes blame for misfiring Tigers
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - New Zealand Nets - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 7, 2019 General view during nets Action Images via Reuters
Formidable India in NZ's path

More stories

New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis waves as he speaks outside party's headquarters, after the general election in Athens, Greece, Jul 7, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Greek Conservatives win general election 

Outside Jeffrey Epstein's home on East 71st Street in New York, July 7, 2019. The New York Times

Jeffrey Epstein is accused of luring and abusing girls

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, Sept 28, 2018. The New York Times

Germany’s new hateful reality

Executions 'rampant' in Philippine drug war

29 killed after bus skids off highway in India

Riot police detain an anti-extradition bill protester after a march at Hong Kong’s tourism district Nathan Road near Mongkok, China Jul 7, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hong Kong arrests 6 at Kowloon protest

Trump administration inept, clumsy: UK envoy

Melania gets a statue near her hometown

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.