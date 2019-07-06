Home > World

Tunisia bans full-face veils for security reasons

  Lilia Blaise, The New York Times  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Jul 2019 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 07:15 PM BdST

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed of Tunisia on Friday prohibited anyone wearing the niqab, a religious covering for the face with only an opening for the eyes, from entering public institutions and government offices, citing security reasons.

After Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, which started the Arab Spring, an Islamist political party came to power, and Tunisians were divided over use of the niqab in public spaces. There was broad public debate over women’s rights and religious freedom.

But since then, terrorist attacks and a concentrated effort to fight them mean that for much of the population, safety, and the need to clearly identify faces, have taken precedence, making Tunisia’s ban “not so surprising,” according to Amel Grami, a professor at Manouba University who studies Islam.

“Society is aware of the necessity of security,” she said.

With the decision, Tunisia joined a growing number of countries, including neighbouring Algeria and Morocco, to impose restrictions on the use of religious coverings in the name of security.

The ban came a week after two suicide bombers attacked security forces, killing two people — a policeman and a civilian.

Later, when police cornered the man who had coordinated the two suicide bombings, some bystanders who had witnessed the manhunt said he had been wearing a full-face veil — a rumour that was later denied by the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Sofiene Zaag, speaking to Tunis Afrique Press, the national press agency.

In 2014, the Ministry of Interior made an announcement about a wanted man who wore a niqab to escape police and began conducting security checks on people wearing the face covering.

This is not the first time religious garb was proscribed in Tunisia. Under President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali’s long rule, the hijab, which covers only a woman’s hair and neck, was banned in public offices. They were allowed again after his ouster by the revolution in 2011.

Tunisia made fighting terrorism a priority after the attack at the Bardo National Museum in 2015, which killed 22 people, and the attack at a beach resort in Sousse the same year, which killed 38 people, most of them tourists.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Mathews helps Sri Lanka to 264
Shoaib Malik retires from ODIs
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v India - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - July 6, 2019 A plane with a banner flies over the match Action Images via Reuters
Plane tows Kashmir message over Headingley
Arthur rues Pakistan's World Cup of ifs and buts

More stories

Bezos' divorce final with $38bn settlement

Children hold Iraqi flags during celebration after UNESCO designated ancient city of Babylon as World Heritage Site, in front of a replica of Ishtar gatee near Hilla, Iraq Jul 5, 2019. REUTERS

Babylon gains UNESCO World Heritage status

FILE PHOTO: Carola Rackete, the 31-year-old Sea-Watch 3 captain, disembarks from a Finance police boat and is escorted to a car, in Porto Empedocle, Italy Jul 1, 2019. REUTERS

Captain who landed migrants in Italy sails into political storm

Japan's PM on track for election victory

Signs sway during tremors felt at a supermarket in Hawthrone, California, U.S. during an earthquake that hit Southern California in this still frame taken from social media video dated July 5, 2019. Mandatory credit SARA BARGER/via REUTERS

California quake triggers reports of damage

Sudanese demonstrators march during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Apr 22, 2019. Sudan’s military and civilian leaders announced on July 5 that they had reached an agreement to share power until elections, promising an end to the standoff that has paralysed the African country since the ouster of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April.

Secret meeting propels power-sharing deal in Sudan

Trump says immigration raids coming 'fairly soon'

Supporters of Edith Espinal gather in the Columbus Mennonite Church in Columbus, Ohio, July 3, 2019. Espinal is one of the immigrants avoiding deportation by living in houses of worship who received notices that they would be fined, the latest hard-line measure taken in an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration. (Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times)

Trump hits migrants with huge fines

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.