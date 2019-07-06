Home > World

Some damage reported after powerful 7.1 quake hits Southern California

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Jul 2019 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2019 11:15 AM BdST

Some building damage was reported after the US Geological Survey or USGS said a powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Southern California on Friday, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

The quake hit the town of Ridgecrest on the edge of Death Valley National Park 202 km (125 miles) northeast of Los Angeles. It was also measured at 7.1 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Agency.

The San Bernadino County Fire Department reported that the quake had caused some damage to buildings.

"Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down," the department said on Twitter. "One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently."

A swarm of strong aftershocks have jolted the high desert region since a 6.4 quake on Thursday. Only a few injuries were reported in Thursday's quake but two houses caught fire from broken gas pipes, officials said.

The Los Angeles commuter rail service Metrolink said on Twitter it has stopped service in the city of 4 million people for the time being.

Pools in Los Angeles sloshed wildly and TV cameras at baseball's Dodger Stadium were shaking as they filmed the night game with the San Diego Padres.

Thursday's quake during America's Independence Day celebrations was the largest in Southern California since the 1994 magnitude 6.6 Northridge earthquake, USGS geophysicist Paul Caruso said.

That quake, which was centred in a heavily populated area of Los Angeles, killed 57 people and caused billions of dollars of damage.

Print Friendly and PDF

Shoaib Malik retires from ODIs
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 15, 2019 India's Dinesh Karthik and K. L. Rahul during nets Action Images via Reuters
India not afraid to chase: Karthik
Mashrafe bids bye
with Shakib praise
Shaheen sinks Tigers

More stories

Bezos' divorce final with $38bn settlement

Sudanese demonstrators march during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Apr 22, 2019. Sudan’s military and civilian leaders announced on July 5 that they had reached an agreement to share power until elections, promising an end to the standoff that has paralysed the African country since the ouster of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April.

Secret meeting propels power-sharing deal in Sudan

Trump says immigration raids coming 'fairly soon'

Supporters of Edith Espinal gather in the Columbus Mennonite Church in Columbus, Ohio, July 3, 2019. Espinal is one of the immigrants avoiding deportation by living in houses of worship who received notices that they would be fined, the latest hard-line measure taken in an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration. (Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times)

Trump hits migrants with huge fines

Plastic bottles are sorted out from other materials in Hickman County, Tennessee, May 14, 2019. The New York Times

Beverage companies embrace recycling

Iran threatens British shipping in retaliation for tanker seizure

Drugs killings: Philippines faces call for UN investigation

6 guilty of planning attack against Roma in France

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.